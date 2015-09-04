LONDON, Sept 4 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ CHINA AGAIN
The coming week will show how far the relative calm in
global stock markets of recent days was due to a holiday in
China. It's back to work on Monday, and worries over China's
economy remain at the front of investors' minds. Chinese trade
and inflation data will be closely watched. It could well be a
volatile start to the week as Labor Day in the United States
will delay any Wall Street reaction to market moves in Shanghai.
The bigger question, of course, is whether the recent falls in
stocks herald a wider crisis and, if so, what remedial actions
are left for central banks to take.
* Forex reserve unwind could reverse bond supercycle
* Investor flight from U.S. stocks fails to lift bond market
* China economic data likely to remain downcast
2/ LIFTOFF ON
It took markets a while to digest the latest U.S. jobs data,
which showed fewer jobs than expected were created in August. In
the end, though, revisions to previous figures and a fall in the
unemployment rate to a 7-1/2-year low persuaded investors that
the sub-par August number did not necessarily reflect the
economy's underlying strength, and that a rise in U.S. interest
rates as soon as Sept. 17 could still be on the cards. In the
euro zone, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has made
clear the bank is ready to take further action after it lowered
its growth and inflation forecasts and ominously warned that
growth would suffer from a reduction in momentum in China and
emerging markets.
* U.S. labour market shows some muscle despite slower job
growth
* ECB flags beefed-up QE as growth, inflation outlook
fades
* G20 vows transparency on rate moves as global growth
disappoints
3/ OIL TOIL
Investors braced for a wave of economic data from China in
the week ahead will also be desperately trying to weigh up what
it all means for the price of oil and inflation around the
world. Crude has endured one of its most volatile periods in six
years and fuelled wild swings in euro zone bond yields and
market-based measures of future consumer price growth. These
moves have proved particularly unsettling for central banks
around the world, so much so that the ECB for the first time
explicitly stated it might extend its bond-buying programme
beyond 2016. With a trio of the ECB's top policymakers out and
about next week, expect to hear a lot more on this.
* Volatile oil casts doubt on ECB's future inflation gauge
* Majority of U.S. shale firms pass up Q2 chance to hedge
$60 crude
4/ LIQUIDITY CRISIS, WHAT CRISIS?
The dust is settling on yet another bruising market sell-off
- but not yet the systemic breakdown that everyone from Carl
Icahn to Bill Gross has warned about. When will the 'big kahuna'
hit? Investors are still very sensitive to liquidity issues in
bond markets especially but, for now at least, markets are doing
their job. After a rough post-payrolls Friday, markets will be
on alert next week for any sign of further dislocation after an
extremely volatile fortnight.
* Market sell-off yet to reach breaking point
* Traders in lock-step keep up pressure after sell-off
5/ AFTER YOU?
A week before the Fed decision, the Bank of England meets to
consider a first rate rise from crisis-era lows. There is no
expectation that the BoE will raise rates on Thursday,
especially with the Fed still to decide. However, any change in
the number of policymakers voting for a hike would unsettle
markets. In August, the voting was 8-1 against. Although
Governor Mark Carney has said the BoE can "look through" the
temporary disinflationary impact of lower Chinese demand for
commodities, soft UK data has prompted markets to move back
their expected timing of a rate hike to April or May.
* Bank of England stance on rates unchanged by China -
Carney
* Sterling hits 3-month low on doubts over BoE rate hike
timing
* Canada rate decision Sept. 9, New Zealand Sept. 10, South
Korea, Russia Sept. 11
