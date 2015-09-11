LONDON, Sept 11 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ UNDER-FED

Whatever U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers decide on Sept. 17, their decision will be the coming week's main event in financial markets. Most analysts seem to think FOMC members will opt for a rate increase, but if they don't, speculation about whether lift-off will come in December or earlier will reach fever pitch. If rates do rise for the first time since 2006, the fact that the meeting ends on a Thursday leaves most of the world with just one day to react, potentially exaggerating market moves.

2/ NEVER MIND THE FED?

There is no let-up for emerging market policymakers who - on top of the uncertainty over U.S. interest rates - are facing volatile markets, uncertainty over China's economic health and an exodus of investor money. All of that is are ramping up pressure on their currencies and other assets. Several emerging market central banks meet in the coming week: Ghana, whose cedi currency has lost more than 15 percent of its value, is expected to keep rates steady at 24 percent on Monday. On Tuesday, Chile's central bank is expected to keep rates on hold, even though a 12 percent fall in the peso has pushed inflation higher. And in Egypt, whose pound has come under increasing pressure and weakened in the black market, policymakers decide on interest rates on Thursday.

3/ ON EDGE

Political risk is not confined to emerging markets: three elections are coming in three weeks in the euro zone's southern periphery. Greece, where 10-year bond yields have fallen to their lowest this year, holds a general election on Sept. 20 with the ruling Syriza party leading over the conservatives of New Democracy. Catalonia votes in a regional election portrayed as a proxy vote on independence from Spain; Spanish bonds are already underperforming those of Italy. Finally, Portugal holds a general election on Oct. 4. Each of the three has its specifics, but investors in peripheral euro zone debt will be glad to see the back of them.

4/ DEEPER AND DOWN

$20 oil? Goldman Sachs said this week that's how low black gold might go if the world supply glut isn't eased. It's not the bank's central case, but weak oil and commodity prices continue to exert downward pressure on world inflation. U.S. CPI figures for August on Wednesday, a day before the Fed decision, will be closely watched. $20 has echoes of The Economist's infamous call in March 1999, when oil was just above $10, that $5 was on the cards. That turned out to be the bottom of the market, and in 2008 we were near $150. That prompted Goldman to say $200 was possible. Less than a year later, oil was $33.

5/ VOLATILITY WINS

The big winner from the Fed rate decision on markets? Volatility. Investors are clearly more comfortable with putting bets on the market's fear gauge than with taking a directional bet at a time when major indices are swinging wildly on a daily basis. A fine time for those dealing in derivatives - not so much fun for trading desks and brokers hoping for more client activity after the volatile moves seen in recent weeks.

* Deutsche Bank CEO to shy away from "big bang" reform at board summit (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson,; editing by Larry King)