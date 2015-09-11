LONDON, Sept 11 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ UNDER-FED
Whatever U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers decide on Sept.
17, their decision will be the coming week's main event in
financial markets. Most analysts seem to think FOMC members will
opt for a rate increase, but if they don't, speculation about
whether lift-off will come in December or earlier will reach
fever pitch. If rates do rise for the first time since 2006, the
fact that the meeting ends on a Thursday leaves most of the
world with just one day to react, potentially exaggerating
market moves.
2/ NEVER MIND THE FED?
There is no let-up for emerging market policymakers who - on
top of the uncertainty over U.S. interest rates - are facing
volatile markets, uncertainty over China's economic health and
an exodus of investor money. All of that is are ramping up
pressure on their currencies and other assets. Several emerging
market central banks meet in the coming week: Ghana, whose cedi
currency has lost more than 15 percent of its value, is expected
to keep rates steady at 24 percent on Monday. On Tuesday,
Chile's central bank is expected to keep rates on hold, even
though a 12 percent fall in the peso has pushed inflation
higher. And in Egypt, whose pound has come under increasing
pressure and weakened in the black market, policymakers decide
on interest rates on Thursday.
3/ ON EDGE
Political risk is not confined to emerging markets: three
elections are coming in three weeks in the euro zone's southern
periphery. Greece, where 10-year bond yields have fallen to
their lowest this year, holds a general election on Sept. 20
with the ruling Syriza party leading over the conservatives of
New Democracy. Catalonia votes in a regional election portrayed
as a proxy vote on independence from Spain; Spanish bonds are
already underperforming those of Italy. Finally, Portugal holds
a general election on Oct. 4. Each of the three has its
specifics, but investors in peripheral euro zone debt will be
glad to see the back of them.
4/ DEEPER AND DOWN
$20 oil? Goldman Sachs said this week that's how low black
gold might go if the world supply glut isn't eased. It's not the
bank's central case, but weak oil and commodity prices continue
to exert downward pressure on world inflation. U.S. CPI figures
for August on Wednesday, a day before the Fed decision, will be
closely watched. $20 has echoes of The Economist's infamous call
in March 1999, when oil was just above $10, that $5 was on the
cards. That turned out to be the bottom of the market, and in
2008 we were near $150. That prompted Goldman to say $200 was
possible. Less than a year later, oil was $33.
5/ VOLATILITY WINS
The big winner from the Fed rate decision on markets?
Volatility. Investors are clearly more comfortable with putting
bets on the market's fear gauge than with taking a directional
bet at a time when major indices are swinging wildly on a daily
basis. A fine time for those dealing in derivatives - not so
much fun for trading desks and brokers hoping for more client
activity after the volatile moves seen in recent weeks.
