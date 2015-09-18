LONDON, Sept 18 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ COUNTDOWN INTERRUPTED

Markets essentially called the Fed meeting correctly - polls and futures markets had forecast a narrow "No" and that is what happened. It was perhaps curious that having suggested for weeks that slowing global growth might delay a hike, markets were so spooked when the Fed said it wouldn't hike in part due to slowing global growth. If that is the problem that needs fixing, it may take a while longer than the three months to the Fed's December meeting.

* Global economy worries prompt Fed to hold rates steady

* After Fed holds rates again, does zero mean forever?

2/ TIED TO CHINA

Investors might be forgiven for thinking that U.S. interest rates are now largely dependent on the state of the Chinese economy. The coming week sees the release of flash factory activity data from across the globe, including China. The world's second-largest economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century this year. September's PMI data is forecast to show manufacturing's contraction becoming shallower compared with August.

* Fed's focus on China unnerves some investors

* COLUMN-Fed ties itself to China's mast

* China Sept flash manufacturing PMI Sept. 23

3/ HUNG YIELD CURVE

Markets are hoping Greece's latest election brings closure. Bond investors have been on an exhausting nine-month journey as Greek politicians fought a hard battle with unwavering European leaders to end austerity. The battle was lost and a third bailout signed, prompting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to seek a new mandate in early elections. There's nothing planned after the polls other than the implementation of the bailout, which seems to be the current political consensus. This should in theory pave the way for quieter times for financial markets and perhaps a new buyer of Greek bonds in the form of the European Central Bank. Investors seem almost to believe it this time. The Greek yield curve reflects some default fears by remaining inverted, but only so slightly. Ten-year yields are at the lowest levels this year. Can a hung parliament keep the positive vibes going?

* Campaigning in Greece draws to close, election results in balance

* INTERVIEW-"Heretic" of Greek politics eyes return from wilderness

* New Greek government will toe bailout line, at least for now

4/ UKRAINE STRAINS

If Ukraine thought its debt restructuring was in the bag it may have been getting ahead of itself. A source has told Reuters that Aurelius Capital Management, one of Argentina's long-time sparring partners, has accumulated a sizeable chunk of its short-dated bonds. This is likely to have led to some uncomfortable discussions in Kiev and at the IMF and may unsettle those who were hoping to wrap the deal up quickly. The bond in which Aurelius has built up its stake matures on Sept. 23.

* EXCLUSIVE-Hedge fund Aurelius holds Ukraine debt, asking better terms -source

* Ukraine 2015 bondholders say they hold a 'blocking stake'

* INTERVIEW-Ukraine central bank sees currency stability, coy on FX curbs

5/ MEXICO TO MOLDOVA

Otherwise it's a busy week in emerging markets, with no fewer than 11 developing economy central banks meeting. Mexico might well hike rates off a record low of 3 percent on Monday. By contrast, no move from the Fed may reduces the chances of a hike from Turkey on Tuesday.

* Mexico's peso reverses losses, gains after Fed holds rates

* FACTBOX-Emerging central banks step in to curb currency falls

* Nigeria/Kenya/Hungary rate decisions Sept. 22, South Africa Sept. 23, Philippines/Taiwan/Czech Republic/Israel/Moldova Sept. 24 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)