LONDON, Sept 25 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ STUCK?
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may have sounded pretty
hawkish on the likelihood of a rate hike this year, but given
the concern over China, other emerging markets and weak
commodity prices, it may not be that easy to pull the trigger.
U.S. jobs data due at the end of the week will, as ever, be
closely watched. Numerous Fed officials are out and about as
well, giving their take on the rate outlook. The Bank of Japan
and European Central Bank, meanwhile, look set for further
policy easing. Euro zone flash inflation for September is not
expected to make happy reading for the architects of ECB QE.
2/ STAY OR GO?
European markets will also have plenty to think about closer
to home. In Spain, Catalan separatists led by Artur Mas have
billed Sunday's regional election as a proxy vote for
independence, a description rejected by the Madrid government of
Mariano Rajoy. If they win a majority, the secessionists plan to
declare independence unilaterally within about 18 months, but it
is far from clear what this means in practice. The view from the
Spanish banks is that it may mean financial turmoil. The bond
market has been nervous as well. The gap between yields on
Spanish and Catalan bonds is not far off its widest levels in
two years, while Spanish yields themselves have doubled since
their post-QE lows and are above Italy's. If Catalonia votes for
separation, Spanish markets may separate from their peers as
well.
3/ EMERGING CURRENCY CRUNCH
Many major emerging currencies are on track for their worst
quarter in years or even decades, and there is no sign of the
sell-off abating. Malaysia's ringgit has not weakened as much
over the quarter since 1997 while Brazil's real has hit record
lows, and chalked up the largest quarterly losses in 13 years.
South Africa's rand and the Turkish lira suffered the most in
around four years. Central banks have struggled to contain the
fallout through interventions, capital controls, rate hikes and
other measures, though often with limited effect while depleting
their currency reserves.
4/ EUROPE STOCKS RUN OUT OF ROAD?
The Volkswagen emissions tests scandal is the last thing
European stock investors needed. These assets have been one of
the year's biggest bets but are now all but flat on the year.
Given the anticipated fallout for the automotive sector, which
has just had its worst weekly performance in four years, it
would hardly be surprising if European stock investors simply
cut and run until the end of the year.
5/ TURBULENCE AHEAD
This year may be the most turbulent for financial markets
since 2008, epitomised by the wild swings in the Brazilian real,
which reached extreme levels this week. Recent shocks like the
Dow's 1,000-point plunge on Aug. 24 (and its subsequent rebound)
and the U.S. Treasury flash rally last October, have all proved
short-lived. That is just as well as policymakers and regulators
would probably be powerless to deal with a prolonged fall. But
they're watching very carefully. The Bank of England and
European Union this week both warned of growing risks to
financial stability. Hold on to your hats.
