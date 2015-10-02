LONDON Oct 2 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ NERVE-JANGLING

Investors in financial markets facing an anxious final quarter of 2015 with trepidation may be feeling a little more queasy after Friday's shockingly weak U.S. jobs data. The numbers will only serve to cement anxieties about global growth, even if a Fed rate hike may be off the worry list for a while. World stocks have just endured their worst quarter since 2011 and, as measured by MSCI, they could be headed for their first negative year in four. The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook, due in the coming week, may cast more light on whether better times lie ahead.

* Returns-starved investors brace for leanest year since 2008

* U.S. job growth stumbles, raising doubts on economy

* Softness in global economy to extend into 2016 as developing world drags -IMF

* IMF-World Bank annual meetings Oct 9-11, World Economic Outlook Oct. 6

2/ NO REPRIEVE

Any reprieve for battered emerging markets from a weaker dollar after Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data may not last. Instead, the spectre of uncertainty as to when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates will hang over the asset class even longer. Emerging markets were hammered in the third quarter - stock markets saw a fifth of their value wiped out and currencies like the Turkish lira and South African rand racked up their steepest falls against the dollar in four years. Investors took fright, with net capital flows expected to turn negative in 2015 for the first time since 1988.

* EM stocks plunge 20 pct in Q3; China, Brazil the hot spots

* Emerging market Eurobond sales shrivel in Q3 on volatile backdrop

* Emerging market net capital flow negative in 2015 -IIF

3/ EARNING THEIR KEEP

Investors wondering whether to rekindle their love affair with European stocks are keeping a close eye on earnings. Three-quarters of firms on the STOXX Europe 600 index are down more than 10 percent this year although the continent has seen investment inflows in 18 of the past 20 weeks. Earnings are projected to grow 7.6 percent this year. The big risk, analysts say, is that trouble in emerging markets and widening corporate bond spreads could derail the recovery.

* Time ticks on "Buy Europe" trade

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Emerging market debtor crisis likely and needless

4/ PRESSURE ON ECB TOO

The parlous U.S. jobs data is likely to increase pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to breathe life into the euro zone economy. With inflation expectations at pre-QE levels, bond yields have reached multi-month lows across Europe. Markets are braced for more ECB bond-buying and they are not going to be easily satisfied. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's expects QE to be expanded from 1 trillion to 2.4 trillion euros and to last until mid-2018. It is a shocking estimate, but not many market participants are willing to say "no way" to that prospect. The ECB has a history of bold, market-pleasing moves, but it is also known to be split over the merits of quantitative easing as a monetary policy tool. While expectations are high for ECB action, investors are not taking anything for granted. And now that oil prices, a key driver for the inflation outlook, are rising, it is far from clear that the only way for bond yields is down.

* Extending QE challenges ECB's bond holding limits

* Euro zone inflation turns negative, putting ECB in corner

* S&P sees ECB doubling QE, tests savage China slowdown

5/ AND THEN THERE'S SYRIA

Markets have not so far shown much anxiety about escalating violence in Syria, where Russia launched air strikes this week. Investors say the complexity of the military situation makes it hard to price in. So far, Syria tensions have only been cited as a reason for a rise in the oil price. However. The fact that Russian and U.S. planes are conducting combat operations over the same country for the first time since World War Two can only make an accident that worries markets more likely.

* U.S., allies demand Russia halt Syria strikes outside IS areas

* Russian air strikes in Syria to last 3-4 months -Putin ally (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)