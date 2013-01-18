LONDON Jan 18 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ FX SWINGS
Swings in the yen and the Swiss franc risk becoming more
exaggerated and less predictable, if options prices are to be
trusted. In Japan, a mix of policy and rhetoric has been driving
the yen lower. But mixed messages in the past week have made yen
trading less of a one-way street and boosted options prices.
Meanwhile, Swiss franc implied volatility and demand for franc
put options are rising as the currency slides away from the
ceiling imposed by the Swiss National Bank. While Switzerland's
manipulation of its currency may have largely passed without
international rebuke, Japan may find it harder to fly under the
radar given the size of its economy. A central banker from
Russia, which holds the G20 presidency this year, has already
warned of the risk of currency wars. Monday's Eurogoup will be a
chance to see whether other euro zone finance ministers share
Jean-Claude Juncker's view that the euro's exchange rate is
"dangerously high" and show how likely the euro zone is to get
sucked into this debate.
> BOJ eyes open-ended asset buying, agrees new inflation goal
> Bets grow on sustained Swiss franc weakness
> Russia's G20 coordinator seeks to calm currency
tension
> Sharp gains leave euro vulnerable
2/ POLICY ACCOMMODATION
The Bank of Japan is the most immediate focus for investors
keen on central bank monetary accommodation given it has agreed
to raise its inflation target and will, in the coming week,
consider whether it should make an open-ended commitment to
buying assets. Still, euro zone and UK data has the potential to
shape the market's expectations of when the European Central
Bank and the Bank of England might ease policy further. Euro
zone money market prices show that while the ECB is no longer
seen cutting interest rates in the next three months, its next
move is still expected to be an easing. If data shows the
region's economy significantly lagging the U.S. recovery, these
expectations could shift. However, decoding the message embedded
in short-term rates could become trickier if the first
repayments of the ECB's three-year loans start to generate
volatility in money markets.
> BOJ seeks to selectively satisfy Abe over easing
> European banks to pay back ECB life-support cash
> Rolling money market report
3/ SPENDING AND FUNDING
The yen is not the only Japanese asset to have reacted to
expectations of Japanese policy action. Short- and medium-dated
Japanese government bond yields have fallen while longer-dated
yields have risen, causing a steepening in the Japanese yield
curve. These trends could persist given Japan's fiscal and
monetary policy plans. By contrast, Europe has less room for
fiscal manoeuvre. Investors' focus is therefore firmly on the
extent to which peripheral euro zone countries such as Italy and
Spain are front-loading their 2013 funding to take advantage of
relatively benign conditions and the scale of foreign demand at
bond auctions and syndications. Any signs that these countries
can successfully place longer-term bonds will also bolster
investor confidence.
> Euro zone sovereign debt supply outlook
> Latest stories on euro zone crisis
> Italy eyes return to ultra-long debt market
4/ POTENTIAL PITFALLS
Implied equity market volatility is low, peripheral bonds
are holding most of the ground they made in recent weeks, and
growth-correlated currencies such as the Australian dollar are
firm. But investors (and peripheral euro zone sovereign issuers)
face risks in the coming weeks. Unresolved U.S. budget business
is one, and investors who have been heartened by European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's upbeat assessment of the euro
zone economic outlook could start to reassess their holdings if
data and/or the earnings season shows there is less ground for
optimism. Meanwhile, the Italian elections on Feb. 24-25 could
become far more of a market mover if former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi further erodes the centre-left's lead. Euro
zone differences over policy are also simmering not too far
below the surface, with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
call for the bloc's creditor countries to stimulate growth
swiftly rebuffed by Germany, whose chancellor, Angela Merkel's
chances of retaining power later this year may become clearer
after the Jan. 20 state election in Lower Saxony.
> Preparing for the unthinkable: could markets handle a U.S.
default?
> Berlusconi comeback threatens Italian market rally
> German economy minister calls for ECB to return to core
mandate
5/ EARNINGS INTEREST
The European corporate results season kicks off in earnest
in the coming week after a mixed start in the United States. The
outlook for Europe is gloomier than across the Atlantic, with
STOXX 600 earnings expected to fall 1 percent compared with the
2.1 percent rise forecast for S&P 500 companies, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine. But that could make it easier for
European firms to deliver positive surprises. SAB Miller
, Unilever, and Siemens are among
those reporting in Europe in the coming week, with Siemens'
performance likely to attract particular interest given its
bellwether status, both for global manufacturing and for
Germany's exporter-heavy blue-chip DAX index. There is currently
a discrepancy between analysts who delve into individual stocks
and those who produce forecasts for the equity market as a
whole, with the latter more pessimistic than the former.
Companies' outlooks will determine which camp has to rethink.
> European stocks: time to belt up for a rougher rise?
> U.S. and West European earnings diaries
> PC titans take notes from tablets to regain customers
(Compiled by Swaha Pattanaik and Nigel Stephenson; Editing by
Susan Fenton)