LONDON Aug 2 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events and Reuters stories related to
them.
1/ STILL SEPTEMBER
The Federal Reserve gave no indication after its policy
meeting that it will begin scaling back stimulus in September
but recent strong U.S. data had left that as markets' best
guess. The lacklustre U.S. July payrolls report will likely keep
everyone guessing, however, with more underlying strength in
incoming data probably required to keep the dollar and bond
yields pumped up and emerging markets under pressure.
* U.S. trade data due Tuesday, consumer credit data
Wednesday
* U.S. Treasury sells $72 billion of bonds in coming week
* Fed buys itself some time in push to wind down stimulus
2/ STAY LOOSE
Developed market stocks, too, are being buoyed up by signs
of the U.S. recovery gaining traction, a pick-up in the
recession-hit euro zone and the fact that, at least for now,
major central banks are sticking with accommodative monetary
policy. Global investors, who have responded by boosting
holdings of euro zone stocks and bonds and cutting exposure to
emerging market shares, will keep a close eye on a slew of
Chinese data releases in the coming week for clues to the extent
of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Italian
GDP data, due on Tuesday, will draw attention given the
uncertain political backdrop after the supreme court upheld
former premier Silvio Berlusconi's tax fraud conviction.
* Chinese trade data due Thursday, inflation/industrial
output/retail sales due Friday
* Romania rate decision due Monday
* Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday, South
Korea/Serbia rate decisions due Thursday
* Activity picks up at big China factories, smaller firms
struggle
3/ LOW FOR HOW LONG?
Hard on the heels of the Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank, the Bank of England is set to announce, along with
its quarterly inflation report, whether it, too, will issue
"forward guidance" on its monetary policy outlook. Any pledge to
keep rates low and tie future policy to either UK growth or
unemployment could prompt a renewed bout of selling in the pound
and a rally in the short sterling strip.
* Bank of England issues quarterly inflation report on Aug.
7
* Bank of England holds fire before guidance announcement
* BREAKINGVIEWS-UK's forward guidance could end with rate
spike
4/ GREEN SHOOTS
Tentative signs of economic recovery in Europe are being
reflected in company results. Half way through the earnings
season, just over 50 percent have met or beaten profit
forecasts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. The standout
performer, however, is France, with nearly 80 percent of firms
exceeding analysts' expectations. In a show of improved
sentiment, earnings momentum - upgrades minus downgrades - is
about to turn positive in Germany for the first time in a year
and is picking up sharply in other euro zone countries.
* Earnings diaries
* Firms serving the thrifty as Europe slowly recovers
* As Europe struggles, companies focus on cost cuts
5/STORMY AUTUMN?
ECB chief Mario Draghi ended his post-meeting news
conference by wishing everyone a happy holiday. But, if there is
an August lull, thoughts of a stormy September may not be far
from investors' minds. While there has been a muted reaction in
financial markets to Berlusconi's tax conviction, analysts say
the impact on the coalition government may not be clear for
several weeks. September also brings the German election, the
run-up to which has frozen EU decision-making and arguably kept
a lid on potential political flashpoints. All that and maybe the
start of Fed tapering.
* Berlusconi conviction leaves Italian government hanging
* Merkel coalition takes lead in poll for first time in four
years
* Political and general news diary
* U.S. President Barack Obama meets Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras in Washington on Thursday
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)