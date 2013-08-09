LONDON Aug 9 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ ONWARDS AND UPWARDS

Signs that many developed world economies are recovering have got many in markets talking about higher interest rates. The Bank of England was the latest of the big central banks to issue forward guidance, tying higher rates to a fall in unemployment it said could take years. Markets figured a hike could come sooner than that. With "forward guidance" aplenty, any words from policymakers, and the data they identify as important, will be minutely scrutinised, as has been the case with the Federal Reserve for months.

* Bank of Japan July meeting minutes released on Aug. 13

* Bank of England August meeting minutes released on Aug. 14

* Bank of England plans puts main market spotlight on data, minutes

2/ RUNNING THE NUMBERS

Recent economic data has indicated economies in much of the developed world are picking up, with Britain apparently firmly on the road to recovery. Japan's second-quarter growth figures are out on Monday and euro zone gross domestic product data on Wednesday will be scrutinised for confirmation that the currency bloc is stabilising. Another number that will be closely watched will be UK unemployment, to which the Bank of England has tied its interest rate outlook.

* Japanese second-quarter GDP data due on Aug. 12

* Euro zone/French/German Q2 GDP data due on Aug. 14

* G7 economic diary

3/ TWO DIRECTIONS

Stronger data in developed economies contrasts with a downturn in emerging markets, where business activity contracted for the first time in four years in July. While forecast-beating data from China in recent days helped push currencies such as the Singapore dollar and the South Korean won higher, other emerging market units have been falling as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing its bond buying lifts the dollar. With many investors also having funded positions in emerging currencies with the low-yielding yen, any outflows from the developing world could see the yen strengthen in coming weeks.

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch monthly global funds survey due on Aug 13

* Indonesia central bank rate decision due Aug. 15

* Euro and emerging economies and equities switch tracks

4/ NOT FOR SALE

One reason for the relative calm in euro zone bond markets is that, as often happens, sovereigns have cancelled debt auctions, aware that many potential buyers are at the beach. In Italy's case, it is because it doesn't need the money. Having frontloaded sales when its yields were higher, it has completed 80 percent of its planned funding. Spain is in a similar position and also scrapped an August sale. This puts additional stress on data, which comes out rain or shine.

* France sells BTF bills on Aug. 12

* Japan issues five-year JGBs on Aug. 13

* Germany sells 10-year Bunds on Aug. 14

* UK sells 20-year gilts on Aug. 15

5/ MISSING A BEAT

Two-thirds of the way through the European corporate earnings season, 56 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have met or beaten analysts' forecasts. Utilities and financials have put in the strongest performances so far while energy and industrials have had the highest rate of missing estimates. Counter to that trend, StarMine SmartEstimates suggest Germany's largest construction company, Hochtief, will beat forecasts and that German utility RWE's earnings will miss expectations.

* Hochtief and RWE report on Aug. 14

* Western Europe earnings diary

* August stock options expire on Aug. 16

