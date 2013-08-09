LONDON Aug 9 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to
them.
1/ ONWARDS AND UPWARDS
Signs that many developed world economies are recovering
have got many in markets talking about higher interest rates.
The Bank of England was the latest of the big central banks to
issue forward guidance, tying higher rates to a fall in
unemployment it said could take years. Markets figured a hike
could come sooner than that. With "forward guidance" aplenty,
any words from policymakers, and the data they identify as
important, will be minutely scrutinised, as has been the case
with the Federal Reserve for months.
* Bank of Japan July meeting minutes released on Aug. 13
* Bank of England August meeting minutes released on Aug. 14
* Bank of England plans puts main market spotlight on data,
minutes
2/ RUNNING THE NUMBERS
Recent economic data has indicated economies in much of the
developed world are picking up, with Britain apparently firmly
on the road to recovery. Japan's second-quarter growth figures
are out on Monday and euro zone gross domestic product data on
Wednesday will be scrutinised for confirmation that the currency
bloc is stabilising. Another number that will be closely watched
will be UK unemployment, to which the Bank of England has tied
its interest rate outlook.
* Japanese second-quarter GDP data due on Aug. 12
* Euro zone/French/German Q2 GDP data due on Aug. 14
* G7 economic diary
3/ TWO DIRECTIONS
Stronger data in developed economies contrasts with a
downturn in emerging markets, where business activity contracted
for the first time in four years in July. While forecast-beating
data from China in recent days helped push currencies such as
the Singapore dollar and the South Korean won higher, other
emerging market units have been falling as the prospect of the
Federal Reserve slowing its bond buying lifts the dollar. With
many investors also having funded positions in emerging
currencies with the low-yielding yen, any outflows from the
developing world could see the yen strengthen in coming weeks.
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch monthly global funds survey
due on Aug 13
* Indonesia central bank rate decision due Aug. 15
* Euro and emerging economies and equities switch tracks
4/ NOT FOR SALE
One reason for the relative calm in euro zone bond markets
is that, as often happens, sovereigns have cancelled debt
auctions, aware that many potential buyers are at the beach. In
Italy's case, it is because it doesn't need the money. Having
frontloaded sales when its yields were higher, it has completed
80 percent of its planned funding. Spain is in a similar
position and also scrapped an August sale. This puts additional
stress on data, which comes out rain or shine.
* France sells BTF bills on Aug. 12
* Japan issues five-year JGBs on Aug. 13
* Germany sells 10-year Bunds on Aug. 14
* UK sells 20-year gilts on Aug. 15
5/ MISSING A BEAT
Two-thirds of the way through the European corporate
earnings season, 56 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have
met or beaten analysts' forecasts. Utilities and financials have
put in the strongest performances so far while energy and
industrials have had the highest rate of missing estimates.
Counter to that trend, StarMine SmartEstimates suggest Germany's
largest construction company, Hochtief, will beat forecasts and
that German utility RWE's earnings will miss expectations.
* Hochtief and RWE report on Aug. 14
* Western Europe earnings diary
* August stock options expire on Aug. 16
* European utilities' price performance link.reuters.com/xej32v
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)