LONDON Oct 4 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, and the scheduled events and Reuters stories
related to them.
1/ COMING CLOSER
The rumpus over the U.S. budget and the debt ceiling is
certain to dominate financial markets in the coming week. As the
mid-October deadline for lifting the borrowing cap approaches,
tensions already apparent in U.S. short-term bills and credit
default swaps may ratchet higher. If a deal is reached to end
the government shutdown, and a debt deal looks more likely, that
may be a green light for U.S. stocks, which have lagged Europe
recently, to rally. Investor focus may then switch back to when
the Federal Reserve might begin to wind down its monetary
stimulus.
* Latest FOMC minutes due Wednesday
* U.S. Treasury sells three-year bonds on Tuesday, 10-year
bonds on Wednesday
* U.S. default seems unthinkable but investors have options
* Money market funds in firing line as U.S. fears creep up
* Washington debt row hits European stocks with U.S. tilt
2/ POLITICAL RISK
Italian 10-year government bond yields seem to have hit the
buffers around 4.3 percent and are still trading above Spanish
equivalents, reflecting lingering market apprehension about how
strong a hand Prime Minister Enrico Letta has been dealt by the
ructions in Silvio Berlusconi's party. Market focus in the
coming week will be on how speedily Letta moves to take
advantage of a weakened Berlusconi to push through electoral
reforms that could signal a more decisive push for fiscal
changes. The extent to which sentiment has turned could be
reflected in Italian bond auctions next Friday. Recent auctions
have seen slack demand and higher funding costs.
* Calm markets peer beyond U.S., Italian political storms
* Italy sells bonds on Friday
* Germany sells five-year bonds on Wednesday
3/ HOW MUCH STRONGER?
One immediate consequence of the partial shutdown of the
U.S. government is pressure on the dollar that has helped push
the euro to a two-year high on a trade-weighted basis. This is
causing headaches for euro zone exporters who face the dilemma
of whether to buy at current elevated levels or risk waiting for
the euro to lose steam. The fact European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi pointedly declined to take the currency down after
the bank's latest policy meeting has made some in financial
markets think the euro is bound for $1.40.
* Strong euro messing with ECB's loose monetary policy
* FX COLUMN-Euro zone exporters face dilemma over strong
euro
* ECB's Draghi speaks in Cambridge, Mass., on Wednesday
4/ EARNINGS CHALLENGE
The U.S. third-quarter earnings season kicks off with
aluminium producer Alcoa first out of the traps. Earnings
estimates for companies on both sides of the Atlantic have been
cut, with those for European firms downgraded the most. In
Europe, where the results season begins in a couple of weeks,
many investors had been banking on good third-quarter numbers
after a lacklustre first half so sub-par earnings could knock a
whole in the region's so far healthy stock market gains.
* Alcoa third-quarter earnings due on Tuesday
* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo earnings due on Wednesday
* Alcoa could start earnings season with a whimper
* Subdued earnings threaten European equity rally
* European cheap stocks set for long catch-up rally
5/ HEALTH CHECK
The International Monetary Fund's annual meetings, which
begin in Washington, are a chance to take the temperature of the
global economy. In many areas, growth is still modest but at
least showing signs of recovery. Accelerated expansion in the
Chinese services sector indicates the world's second-largest
economy is picking up. A similar survey in Europe showed growth
spreading to some of the previously lagging countries. The IMF
has already warned that failure to lift the U.S. debt ceiling
could harm the world economy.
* IMF World Economic Outlook due on Tuesday
* G20 finance ministers, central bankers meet in Washington
on Wednesday and Thursday
* Bank of England interest rate decision due on Thursday
* Europe's tentative recovery spreads south in September
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)