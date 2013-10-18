LONDON Oct 18 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ WHEN TO TAPER
With a U.S. default avoided, for now, financial markets are
once again focused on when the Federal Reserve will begin to
scale back its stimulus. Whether they bet on December tapering
will depend on how the backlog of delayed U.S. data looks. If
the government shutdown has taken a toll on the economy, bets on
tapering may shift out to at least the first quarter of 2014. In
the meantime, stock markets across the world are bingeing on
stimulus and the dollar is looking peaky.
* Washington budget battle may delay Fed taper until 2014
* Fed needs "couple of meetings" before cutting QE3
* Debt fight dings U.S. Treasury bills' status
2/ RUNNING THE NUMBERS
While the U.S. data deluge, including September's jobs
report originally due on Oct. 4 and now slated for Oct. 22, will
be closely watched, plenty more clues to the state of the global
economy are due in the coming week. Global flash PMIs are due on
Thursday and one focus will be whether Europe has maintained its
recent recovery. Britain is the first Group of Seven country to
release third-quarter growth data and this, along with Bank of
England minutes, will be scrutinised for any clues to the timing
of the BoE's first rate hike. Some see rates rising as soon as
next year, in contrast to the bank's recent guidance of 2016.
* Washington becomes biggest risk to U.S.
economy
* Global PMIs due Thursday, German Ifo index due Friday
* UK third-quarter flash GDP data due Friday
* Bank of England minutes due Wednesday
3/ EARNINGS WARNINGS
European corporate earnings have disappointed over the past
two quarters, and the early signs from the latest reporting
season offer little cause to suspect that trend is about to
turn. Profit warnings across sectors are prompting analysts to
cut full-year earnings estimates again. The key question for
investors, with some 400 companies due to report in the coming
week, is whether markets can continue to push higher despite the
earnings misses, as they have done so far this year. Key factors
will include the strength of demand from China and the timing of
any Fed tapering.
* Earnings prospects dim in Europe as warnings mount
* European firms face share price pain from China
* European/U.S. earnings diaries
4/ SQUEEZED VOLUMES
One consequence of the U.S. fiscal impasse has been a
reduction in trading volumes across financial markets. Some
banks have already warned of a hit to their third-quarter
revenues and this will be a theme as the earnings season gathers
pace. Nordic banks report in the coming week, followed by Credit
Suisse on Thursday and Deutsche and UBS the week after.
* Trading volumes take a hit from U.S. impasse, to hurt
banks
* Foreign central banks scoop up Treasuries during debt
ceiling fight
* SEB, Swedbank results Tues, Nordea Weds, Credit Suisse,
Santander Thurs
5/ SOFT DOLLAR
The dollar's selloff is likely to gather pace in the coming
week, with weakness particularly pronounced against
growth-linked currencies. U.S. bond yields have fallen and
spreads between Treasuries and both German Bunds and UK gilts
are moving unfavourably for the dollar. Implied volatilities are
also low and with the Fed set to pump $85 billion a month into
the economy at least until December, carry trades are likely to
gather steam having underperformed for most of the year. Also
this week, policy decisions from the Swedish and Norwegian
central banks will drive their respective currencies as UK GDP
will the British pound.
* Dollar, default and Bretton Woods III
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Debt deal may encourage Asia's dollar
craving
* Canadian, Turkish central bank decisions Weds; Swedish,
Norwegian central bank decisions Thurs
