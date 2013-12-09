(Repeats Friday item without changes)

Dec 6 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ TENTERHOOKS

A forecast-beating U.S. jobs report has raised expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its monetary stimulus programme in the coming months and next week is likely to be dominated by speculation over whether the Fed moves at its Dec. 17-18 meeting. For some, 203,000 extra jobs was not enough to nail down the start of tapering, particularly after revised third-quarter U.S. GDP data left doubt about the strength of the U.S. recovery. A rise in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, stocks and the dollar suggests the market thinks tapering is coming so maybe the exact date is less important. Markets will also be watching U.S. budget talks aimed at averting a repetition of October's partial government shutdown. If spending cuts are agreed and the government needs to borrow less, the argument goes, failure to curb bond buying would be an effective easing of monetary policy.

* U.S. unemployment rate hits five-year low, eyes on the Fed

* U.S. Republicans eye backup plan as budget talks intensify

* U.S. retail sales data due Dec. 12

2/ EUROPEAN VOGUE

Falls in major stock markets in the run-up to the payrolls data reflected Fed nerves. However, European equities are emerging as a top pick for 2014 among sell-side strategists. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale are among those forecasting double-digit percentage returns from European stocks next year, coupled with an overweight or neutral allocation. Such a call, though, is heavily dependent on earnings finally staging the long-awaited recovery. As investors decide whether to hold or sell their positions into the new year, they will be paying particular attention to the trickle of results, trading updates and investor days. Next week, these should give a good insight into the consumer-focused sectors, including traffic numbers from a number of airlines (Austrian, Lufthansa, Finnair all on Tuesday), as well as results from Inditex and Metro, and trading updates from Whitbread and Domino's Pizza.

* European profits need 2014 rebound to justify bullish stock views

* China's reforms prompt fresh look at European, U.S. consumer stocks

* 1994-style Fed risks to hit junk bonds hardest

3/ STERLING PERFORMANCE

Sterling's rise to five-year highs on a trade-weighted basis and the yen's sustained weakness are helping drive up volumes in the currency market this month. And the euro is likely to be supported into year-end by banks repatriating money to meet new capital rules, also lifting volume. Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank meets next week and is likely to reiterate its strong commitment to keep the Swiss franc pegged at 1.20 francs per euro, giving hedge funds another opportunity to drive down the franc.

* Euro shines in 2013, complicating deflation fight

* Rallying pound may be vulnerable to BoE warning shot

* FX COLUMN-Euro/yen has room for sustained move above 140

* SNB monetary policy assessment Dec. 12

* Iceland, New Zealand rate decisions Dec. 11

4/ ON ITS WAY OUT

Portugal's international lenders will continue their 10th review of the country's economic progress as it seeks to exit its bailout programme in 2014. The verdict, which may land in the coming week, could move markets if it gives an upbeat assessment. Some in the market expect Lisbon to take a precautionary credit line.

* Portugal's lenders begin review, progress made but court threat remains

* Portugal swaps bonds to ease post-bailout redemptions

* INTERVIEW-Portugal sticking to 2014 bond issuance goal-Rato

* Austria and Germany to sell bonds next week

5/ FRAGILE

Another consequence of Fed tapering, or expectations that it might be about to taper, could be pressure on developing countries with large current account deficits and, therefore, vulnerability to external shocks. South Africa, a member of the "fragile five" along with India, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil, reported its widest deficit for five years on Dec. 3. Among data due in the coming week, Turkey reports its October current account balance (it widened to $3.281 billion in September) and third-quarter GDP numbers.

* South Africa's current account deficit widest since 2008

* Turkish third-quarter GDP data due Dec. 10

* Turkish current account balance due Dec. 11 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)