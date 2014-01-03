LONDON Jan 3 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ TESTING TIMES

The coming week will be an opportunity to test some assumptions about 2014. Now that the Federal Reserve has said it will begin scaling back its monetary stimulus this month, policy meetings at two other major central banks could help set the tone for markets. Many still see the European Central Bank's next move as an easing of policy. While the bank's president, Mario Draghi, has said he sees no urgent need to cut its main interest rate further, he will be keeping a close eye on flash inflation data due two days before the meeting and on money market rates. A Reuters poll sees flash December euro zone inflation steady at 0.9 percent (less than half the ECB's target) but anything below that could raise expectations of action. Any impact on money market rates could merit a mention in Draghi's post-meeting news conference.

2/ MORE TO COME?

After substantial gains in 2013 and 26 consecutive weeks of net inflows into European equities, according to EPFR data, weakness in the opening days of 2014 - stocks traditionally start the year strongly - has raised questions about how much further the rally has to go. Investors will keep a close eye on holiday trading updates from retailers due in the coming week and on results as the U.S. reporting season kicks off.

3/ PICKING UP WHERE 2013 LEFT OFF

Expectations of further gains in stocks markets in 2014 are predicated on interest rates staying low and the global economy recovering further. While recent manufacturing activity data was broadly strong, growth in China's services sector fell in December to its lowest for four months. Focus will, as ever, be intense on the coming week's U.S. payrolls numbers, especially for what they might imply for the pace of further tapering of the Fed's asset purchases.

4/ PERKY PERIPHERY

Dips in the premia Italian and Spanish government bonds offer over German Bunds underline peripheral euro zone debt's strong start to 2014. The two countries' spreads over Germany fell below 200 basis points for the first time since mid-2011. Manufacturing activity in Spain and Italy was stronger than expected in December and such signs of recovery may increase investor demand for their relatively high-yielding bonds. Spain tests the water with an auction in the coming week.

5/ NEW YEAR BLUES

Investors will be watching the euro closely for signs that the strength that made it 2013's top-performing major currency is waning. This time last year, many analysts (incorrectly) bet the bloc's stuttering economy would weigh on the single currency and they have placed similar bets this year. Asset repatriation by euro zone banks before the European Central Bank's year-end Asset Quality Review, along with tightening liquidity as banks repaid cheap loans from the ECB, provided a large boost for the euro in late 2013, but many think things will be different now the AQR snapshot is out of the way and money market rates have unwound their year-end spike.

