LONDON, March 14 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ UKRAINE STANDOFF
The prospect of sanctions against Russia being approved as
soon as Monday, after a referendum on Crimea's reunification
with Russia, is likely to set a gloomy backdrop for financial
markets in the coming week. Russian assets have already been
hammered as investors pull out, and emerging markets more
broadly are on the back foot. Some are warning that a prolonged
standoff over Ukraine could take a toll on Russian growth.
2/ STILL UNDER THE COSH
Worries over economic slowdown in China have also
contributed to the wariness in markets. Beyond the "big picture"
themes of Ukraine and China, domestic political concerns are
hanging over the likes of Turkey, South Africa and Turkey. This
is even prompting some local investors to pull money out of
emerging markets and seek more liquid and stable investments
elsewhere.
3/ SEEKING SHELTER
The yen and the Swiss franc, traditional safe havens in
turbulent times, have been the main beneficiaries from the
turmoil over Ukraine. Some have cited the threat of U.S.
sanctions undermining the dollar in favour of the "non-aligned"
franc. The euro has done pretty well too, hitting a 2 1/2-year
high versus the dollar before European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said the exchange rate had a significant impact on
low inflation and reiterated that the bank was ready to act to
combat the threat of deflation.
4/ SLOWLY DOES IT
The Federal Reserve's policy meeting in the coming week will
be watched for any detail on how far and how fast interest rates
will rise once the U.S. central bank embarks on its tightening
cycle. Policymakers have been keen in recent weeks to stress
that rates will go up only gradually. As for when the tightening
begins, economists polled by Reuters on March 12 plumped for the
third quarter of next year.
5/ PICKING UP
The earnings season is all but over and both headline
revenue and earnings statistics look good for Europe, although
first-quarter revisions to sales are down by an average 1.4 pct.
Earnings, though, have been revised up an average 4.6 pct.
Looking at the STOXX Europe 600, standout losers sectorally on
earnings are energy and industrials, but while the latter saw
much better sales, energy was the laggard once again. The
biggest loser so far on Q1 earnings revisions is the IT sector,
while financials look like having a happy few months, with an
average upward revision of nearly 38 percent.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)