LONDON, March 21 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ CONSIDERABLE TIME
Comments from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggesting
interest rates could start rising around six months after the
U.S. central bank ends its bond-buying stimulus programme left
markets wondering whether she really meant what she said. What
is certain is that not only will U.S. economic data be under the
microscope, so will every Fed policymaker utterance on the state
of the economy. As the harsh U.S. winter recedes, the numbers
may become easier to read.
* Yellen's off-script moment may give good read on Fed
policy
* POLL-Fed rate hikes unlikely till late 2015
* U.S. Jan home prices data/March consumer confidence, Feb
new home sales due March 25
* U.S. Feb durable goods orders March 26, U.S. final
fourth-quarter GDP March 27, personal income/spending March 28
* U.S. 2-year note auction March 25, seven-year auction
March 27
2/ GRIMIER
Russia's annexation of Crimea has hammered Russian stocks
and darkened the skies over emerging markets generally.
Investors will be especially wary in the coming week of
tit-for-tat sanctions that could hit companies in a variety of
sectors. The G7 is due to meet on the sidelines of a nuclear
summit in The Hague that President Obama will attend.
* Putin signs law annexing Crimea as Russia investors take
fright
* EU options on Russian energy stranglehold few and pricy
* G7 meets on margins of Nuclear Security Summit March 24
* U.S. President Barack Obama attends EU-U.S. summit in
Brussels March 26, meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on
March 27
3/ WAIT AND SEE
Faced with a lengthening list of risks, many investors are
choosing to sit out the final days of a turbulent quarter and
not commit their cash. In the past three months, gold, Italian
bonds, German Bunds and frontier market equities led the pack
with gains of 5-10 percent year-to-date. Major equity markets
from Wall Street to Europe are essentially flat on the year. The
big losers so far are copper, Japanese stocks, Chinese equities
and the big emerging market indices - with mirrored losses of
5-10 percent.
* Sidelined investors behind remarkable market calm
* MAD support for bonds even as fingers point at Russia
* Israel rate decision March 24, South Africa/Norway/Czech
Republic rate decisions March 7
4/ PICKING UP
The coming week should bring further evidence of whether the
economic optimism that has been creeping into markets in recent
weeks is justified. If flash March purchasing manager index data
(PMIs) shows the euro zone maintaining its recovery, money
markets may further price out already diminished expectations
that the European Central Bank will act to support the economy.
* China's Jan-Feb economic activity cools to multi-year lows
* Ukraine crisis worries hammer German investor morale
* Global PMI data due March 24, German Ifo March 25
5/ OUT OF GAS?
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 is hovering just
below the 61.8 percent retracement of its Feb. 26 to March 13
slide, but options traders say some of that is the result of
demand from call owners before the March 21 expiry, a rationale
that could flag weakness in the coming week. Germany's DAX,
which is already the worst hit of the major developed European
bourses this year, down 2.9 percent, could see further sell
orders if sanctions imposed over Crimea begin to affect
companies.
* Russia sanctions would be "catastrophe" for many firms -
German trade body
* Bets rise on European stock market falls as options expiry
looms
* FACTBOX-Carlsberg, Metro among European companies most
exposed to Russia
