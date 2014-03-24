(Repeats Friday item with no changes)

LONDON, March 21 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ CONSIDERABLE TIME

Comments from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggesting interest rates could start rising around six months after the U.S. central bank ends its bond-buying stimulus programme left markets wondering whether she really meant what she said. What is certain is that not only will U.S. economic data be under the microscope, so will every Fed policymaker utterance on the state of the economy. As the harsh U.S. winter recedes, the numbers may become easier to read.

* Yellen's off-script moment may give good read on Fed policy

* POLL-Fed rate hikes unlikely till late 2015

* U.S. Jan home prices data/March consumer confidence, Feb new home sales due March 25

* U.S. Feb durable goods orders March 26, U.S. final fourth-quarter GDP March 27, personal income/spending March 28

* U.S. 2-year note auction March 25, seven-year auction March 27

2/ GRIMIER

Russia's annexation of Crimea has hammered Russian stocks and darkened the skies over emerging markets generally. Investors will be especially wary in the coming week of tit-for-tat sanctions that could hit companies in a variety of sectors. The G7 is due to meet on the sidelines of a nuclear summit in The Hague that President Obama will attend.

* Putin signs law annexing Crimea as Russia investors take fright

* EU options on Russian energy stranglehold few and pricy

* G7 meets on margins of Nuclear Security Summit March 24

* U.S. President Barack Obama attends EU-U.S. summit in Brussels March 26, meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on March 27

3/ WAIT AND SEE

Faced with a lengthening list of risks, many investors are choosing to sit out the final days of a turbulent quarter and not commit their cash. In the past three months, gold, Italian bonds, German Bunds and frontier market equities led the pack with gains of 5-10 percent year-to-date. Major equity markets from Wall Street to Europe are essentially flat on the year. The big losers so far are copper, Japanese stocks, Chinese equities and the big emerging market indices - with mirrored losses of 5-10 percent.

* Sidelined investors behind remarkable market calm

* MAD support for bonds even as fingers point at Russia

* Israel rate decision March 24, South Africa/Norway/Czech Republic rate decisions March 7

4/ PICKING UP

The coming week should bring further evidence of whether the economic optimism that has been creeping into markets in recent weeks is justified. If flash March purchasing manager index data (PMIs) shows the euro zone maintaining its recovery, money markets may further price out already diminished expectations that the European Central Bank will act to support the economy.

* China's Jan-Feb economic activity cools to multi-year lows

* Ukraine crisis worries hammer German investor morale

* Global PMI data due March 24, German Ifo March 25

5/ OUT OF GAS?

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 is hovering just below the 61.8 percent retracement of its Feb. 26 to March 13 slide, but options traders say some of that is the result of demand from call owners before the March 21 expiry, a rationale that could flag weakness in the coming week. Germany's DAX, which is already the worst hit of the major developed European bourses this year, down 2.9 percent, could see further sell orders if sanctions imposed over Crimea begin to affect companies.

* Russia sanctions would be "catastrophe" for many firms - German trade body

* Bets rise on European stock market falls as options expiry looms

* FACTBOX-Carlsberg, Metro among European companies most exposed to Russia (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)