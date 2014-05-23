LONDON May 23 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ ELECTION FEVER

A marathon election season is under way and bound to capture traders' attention in the coming week. By Monday, the results of elections to the European Parliament will be known. Eyes will be on Greece, with its fragile coalition, and on Italy, where Prime Minister Matteo Renzi faces his first electoral test since taking power. Ukraine's presidential election may confirm whether the crisis there festers or eases and whether the West's sanctions on Russia are stepped up. However, the impact of the vote, and of Egypt's presidential election, is unlikely to be clear-cut.

* Focus shifts to other emerging markets as Famous Five ride out election risks

* Egyptian vote set to revive strongman rule

* Colombia presidential elections May 25, Belgian parliamentary elections May 25

2/ VOLATILITY DOWN

One consequence of the election season, especially with another shortened working week in the United States and Britain, has been a drop-off in volatility. The ViX "fear gauge" is at its lowest in more than a year, bond and Treasury market volatility is similarly subdued, and even though euro/dollar volatility has pick up a little in the past 10 days or so, it is still near its lowest levels since 2007.

* Fed's Dudley cites leverage loan, low volatility concerns

* U.S. May consumer confidence, March house prices, April durable goods, flash May services PMI May 27

3/ FORWARD DEFENSIVES

The falling volatility levels also reflect a sideways drift in equity markets as investors ponder whether a two-year-old rally in global stocks may be ripe for a retreat. Among signs of caution over equities, European defensive stocks are outperforming cyclicals, U.S. large company shares are outshining small caps and investors are turning to so-called quality stocks of companies offering stable earnings growth.

* Three market indicators raise alarm bell for global equities

* Yield starved investors seek dividend income as share rally falters

4/ ECB EFFECT

By the back end of the coming week, investors' minds will be turning to the European Central Bank's June 5 policy meeting and before that euro zone flash inflation data on June 3. With prospects of policy easing steps to fend off the threat of deflation seen highly likely, possibly even more so after weak German Ifo data, the euro has been on the defensive in recent weeks. In those circumstances, any sense the ECB could disappoint could see the euro snap higher.

* POLL-Any ECB deposit rate cut to have little money market impact

* ECB's Mersch says chances for June action grown substantially

* ECB's Draghi, Constancio, Coeure speak May 25

5/ EMERGING

Emerging market stocks and bonds are on a roll, driven by investors' search for yield and signs that most of the world's major central banks are in no hurry to tighten monetary policy. True, stocks measured by the main MSCI index are 10 percent off levels hit when then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted a year ago at a reduction in U.S. money-printing and emerging debt spreads over U.S. Treasuries are higher than they were a year ago. The elections in Ukraine and Egypt may act as a drag on further short-term gains.

* Time to increase bets on emerging markets?

* INVESTMENT FOCUS-Russian bears keep Europe firms in their sights

* EU, Russia, Ukraine meet in Berlin for gas talks May 26

* Israel rate decision May 26, Hungary May 27, Brazil May 27, Egypt May 28 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)