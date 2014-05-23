LONDON May 23 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ ELECTION FEVER
A marathon election season is under way and bound to capture
traders' attention in the coming week. By Monday, the results of
elections to the European Parliament will be known. Eyes will be
on Greece, with its fragile coalition, and on Italy, where Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi faces his first electoral test since
taking power. Ukraine's presidential election may confirm
whether the crisis there festers or eases and whether the West's
sanctions on Russia are stepped up. However, the impact of the
vote, and of Egypt's presidential election, is unlikely to be
clear-cut.
* Focus shifts to other emerging markets as Famous Five ride
out election risks
* Egyptian vote set to revive strongman rule
* Colombia presidential elections May 25, Belgian
parliamentary elections May 25
2/ VOLATILITY DOWN
One consequence of the election season, especially with
another shortened working week in the United States and Britain,
has been a drop-off in volatility. The ViX "fear gauge" is at
its lowest in more than a year, bond and Treasury market
volatility is similarly subdued, and even though euro/dollar
volatility has pick up a little in the past 10 days or so, it is
still near its lowest levels since 2007.
* Fed's Dudley cites leverage loan, low volatility concerns
* U.S. May consumer confidence, March house prices, April
durable goods, flash May services PMI May 27
3/ FORWARD DEFENSIVES
The falling volatility levels also reflect a sideways drift
in equity markets as investors ponder whether a two-year-old
rally in global stocks may be ripe for a retreat. Among signs of
caution over equities, European defensive stocks are
outperforming cyclicals, U.S. large company shares are
outshining small caps and investors are turning to so-called
quality stocks of companies offering stable earnings growth.
* Three market indicators raise alarm bell for global
equities
* Yield starved investors seek dividend income as share
rally falters
4/ ECB EFFECT
By the back end of the coming week, investors' minds will be
turning to the European Central Bank's June 5 policy meeting and
before that euro zone flash inflation data on June 3. With
prospects of policy easing steps to fend off the threat of
deflation seen highly likely, possibly even more so after weak
German Ifo data, the euro has been on the defensive in recent
weeks. In those circumstances, any sense the ECB could
disappoint could see the euro snap higher.
* POLL-Any ECB deposit rate cut to have little money market
impact
* ECB's Mersch says chances for June action grown
substantially
* ECB's Draghi, Constancio, Coeure speak May 25
5/ EMERGING
Emerging market stocks and bonds are on a roll, driven by
investors' search for yield and signs that most of the world's
major central banks are in no hurry to tighten monetary policy.
True, stocks measured by the main MSCI index are 10 percent off
levels hit when then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
hinted a year ago at a reduction in U.S. money-printing and
emerging debt spreads over U.S. Treasuries are higher than they
were a year ago. The elections in Ukraine and Egypt may act as a
drag on further short-term gains.
* Time to increase bets on emerging markets?
* INVESTMENT FOCUS-Russian bears keep Europe firms in their
sights
* EU, Russia, Ukraine meet in Berlin for gas talks May 26
* Israel rate decision May 26, Hungary May 27, Brazil May
27, Egypt May 28
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)