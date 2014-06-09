(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Friday)
June 6 Following are five big themes likely to
dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week
and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ "WE AREN'T FINISHED HERE"
If, as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said after
unveiling a package of interest rate cuts, cash injections and
other measures designed to ward off deflation and bolster
growth, "We are not finished here," how much more is there to
come? The markets will ponder that inevitable question until the
full impact of the ECB's actions are clear, which may not be for
a year or more. Any hint of crisis in the euro zone and markets
will be asking, "If not here, where?"
* Facing barriers, Draghi will keep market waiting for any
more ECB action
* Weidmann says ECB cut rates only after tough wrangling
2/ CAPITALISING ON DEMAND
Euro zone governments are set to capitalise on an
ECB-inspired surge in demand with a series of debt sales next
week. Spain is gearing up to launch a new 10-year bond via
syndication, IFR reports, with yields having hit fresh record
lows after the ECB unveiled a package of new stimulus measures
on Thursday. Italy, too, is scheduled to auction new medium- to-
long-term bonds. With investors prepared to pay the highest
premiums for German debt over Treasuries seen in seven years, a
two-year German Schatz auction will also be closely watched.
* Euro zone government bond auctions in coming
week
* ECB stimulus sends peripheral euro zone bond yields to
record lows
3/ LET'S SPLIT
A solid pace of hiring by U.S. employers in May will keep
the Fed on the path of gradually reducing its monthly bond
buying. After the ECB's rate cuts and other easing measures, it
emphasises the yawning gap between the interest rate paths of
the world's two main central banks. U.S. and euro zone bond
yields have moved pretty much in lock-step for the past three
years but the premium two-year U.S. T-notes offer over
equivalent German debt hit its widest for seven years in recent
days. A slight steepening of the German yield curve might
suggest investors see the ECB's actions eventually delivering
inflation but for now European outperformance looks likely to
continue.
* Exploiting the ECB-Fed policy gap
* U.S. 3-year note sale June 10, 10-year June 11, 30-year
June 12
* U.S. May retail sales due June 12
4/ EURO FOR CASH AND CARRY
In the week the ECB cut interest rates and pledged more
economic stimulus, the euro has barely budged against the
dollar. But the smart money is not looking to play euro weakness
against the dollar. Instead investors are targeting the euro
crosses. The ECB's measures could push real yields in the euro
zone lower and encourage investors and speculators to start
borrowing in the euro and selling it against higher-yielding
currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, or
currencies where markets expect rate hikes, such as the pound
and the Norwegian crown.
* ECB easing creates new world for euro zone border
currencies
* Sterling set for more gains vs euro on diverging rate
paths
5/ DATA POINTS
Chinese data will be watched nervously after recent activity
reports raised concerns among those who thought the world's
second-largest economy had steadied after a rocky start to the
year. Other eye-catching releases include UK unemployment.
Central banks taking rate decisions in the coming week include
those of New Zealand, South Korea, Indonesia, Chile and Japan.
* China May trade data June 8, May inflation June 10, May
industrial output, retail sales June 13
* UK May claimant count unemployment June 11
* New Zealand, South Korea, Chile, Indonesia rate decisions
June 12, Japan June 13
* China confident it has done enough to keep growth above 7
percent
* China May HSBC services PMI eases to 4-month low of 50.7
