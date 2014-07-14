LONDON, July 14 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/CRACKS SURFACE

A combination of weak trade numbers from the world's two largest exporters China and Germany, a brewing crisis at Portugal's largest listed bank, a steep drop in industrial output in some of Europe's large economies and already lofty stock valuations have driven investors to sell riskier assets. Wall Street's favourite fear index rose, safe-haven gold jumped to its highest in four months, German 10-year yields fell to one-year lows, and euro zone financials slid while the yen jumped to a five-month high against the euro. All that points to investors trimming some of the riskier, higher-yielding and profitable bets they have put on this year. Chinese second-quarter growth figures on Wednesday will be closely watched, while in Europe, UK unemployment and inflation take centre stage along with the final euro zone inflation reading for June. In the U.S., Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before lawmakers and investors will be eager for clues on when the Fed might raise rates.

Portugal's BES steadies nerves, losses still a puzzle

China June trade data misses forecasts, doubts over economy

linger

Gold set for 6th weekly gains, up 1 pct on the week

2/BANKING JITTERS

Will the peripheral trade in equities unravel in the wake of Portugal's banking jitters and evidence of the worryingly slow pace of recovery in the euro zone economy? For now investors are shrugging off talk of systemic risk but there is a clear signal that lofty valuations are being reassessed. The hoped-for catalyst from a European earnings recovery is also unlikely to come from the first raft of company results next week, meaning there could be more selling ahead.

INVESTMENT FOCUS - European food stocks to savour weak grain

prices

Slow recovery leaves clouds over second-quarter profits in

Europe

Doubts about Portuguese stocks grow as bank woes simmer

3/SPIRITED SELL-OFF

Peripheral debt markets went through their first significant episode of contagion this week as troubles within Portugal's powerful Espirito Santo clan caused a bond sell-off in Lisbon which quickly spread to Madrid, Rome and Athens. The rout showed how vulnerable euro zone markets remain, even though many investors had already declared the end of the region's debt crisis. While the empire of the founding family of Portugal's largest bank may not be so systemically important, the impact it is having is a warning that financial markets may have become too complacent under the umbrella of ultra-easy central bank policies. Some investors may think the time has come to take a more balanced approach and a two-year-long rally in peripheral debt may take a summer break.

Portuguese worries hit demand at Greek sale

Bruised Slovenia bonds set to lure bank buyers post-election

4/FED TESTIMONY

The U.S. dollar's fortunes will depend on whether Janet Yellen gives any indications on when the Fed will tighten policy. The Fed minutes reiterated a dovish bias, but data in the second quarter has provided evidence that momentum is building up. In Japan, the BoJ is due to meet and further asset purchases seem off the table for now, lending the yen support. The Bank of Canada's July monetary policy decision is also due.

BOJ may slightly cut economic forecast, policy seen steady

COLUMN-Unhappy Fed feels understood by markets: James Saft

China agrees to reduce FX intervention "as conditions

permit"

5/BRIC BY BRIC

Indonesian markets are likely to stay jittery as both presidential candidates are claiming victory and raised fears of tampering with the vote before official results are announced on July 21-22. The rupiah rallied to six-week highs and stocks touched one-year highs on hopes that the reform-friendly Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would win the election but fell heavily on Friday because of the uncertainty. A host of big emerging central banks, including Brazil, South Africa and Turkey, will also hold policy meetings, while the BRICS countries will hold a summit in Brazil to launch a $100 billion development bank for developing countries.

Likely new Indonesian leader warns against

tempering with vote

Argentina to send technocrats to debt talks with mediator

ANALYSIS-Emerging market fund managers ignore borders, chase

profits (Compiled by Anirban Nag; Editing by Gareth Jones)