LONDON, July 18 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ IDIOSYNCRATIC

Conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East are adding to investor unease, supporting the yen and the Swiss franc and weighing on the performance of risk-correlated currencies and other assets. In currencies at least, implied volatilities are still languishing near record lows. But idiosyncratic risks have been growing, and there is no shortage of volatility there. That marks a big shift from three years or so ago, but these little pockets of instability will be another weight on the wider markets as they force great discrimination.

* Deadline for Iran and six world powers to reach deal on Tehran's nuclear programme, or extend talks, July 20

2/ HOW LOW?

European manufacturing activity data next week should provide investors with a counterweight to the tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East. German bond yields are near record lows and could break the record if flash PMIs due on Thursday offer more evidence of a feeble economic recovery in the euro zone. Recent data have suggested that Germany economy, the bloc's powerhouse, has slowed after matching UK growth in the first quarter, and France flatlined in the first quarter. While most investors see the Ukraine/Russia and Middle East conflicts as purely regional, and recent concern around Portugal's biggest bank is considered idiosyncratic, more bad headlines will see investors seeking safe havens, especially as markets thin heading into mid-summer.

* BoE minutes due/BoE chief Carney speaks in Glasgow July 23

* Global flash PMI data due July 24

3/ RUSSIA IN FOCUS

Russia will be the main focus for emerging markets. The downing of an airliner over Ukraine raises pressure on Europe to impose tougher sanctions. Russian asset prices may tank further and GDP data due next week is likely to paint a gloomy picture. In Indonesia, results are due on July 22 of a presidential election that both candidates have claimed to have won. Business-friendly Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is unofficially estimated to have 53 percent of the votes counted so far, but financial markets have been volatile because of the uncertainty. Holders of Argentine debt will be hoping Buenos Aires manages to negotiate a deal with the holdouts before the July 30 deadline that marks the end of a 30-day grace period before default.

* Hungary rate decision July 22, Russia rate decision July 25

* Indonesia presidential election July 22

4/ DEEP INTO EARNINGS

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has warned of stretched valuations in social media and biotech, but the focus in the coming week will be on earnings, which come thick and fast on both sides of the Atlantic. There have been a few surprises, such as Germany's Software AG warning of below-expectations sales growth in its biggest business. But the U.S. season so far has been broadly OK and on track for the forecast doubling of annual earnings growth from the first quarter to more than 4 percent in the past three months. European 2014 earnings as a whole mare expected to grow 7.5 percent.

5/ STERLING TO STEP UP?

Minutes of the latest Bank of England policy meeting will be in focus. Any hawkish bias could see sterling revisit recent six-year highs against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

* BoE minutes released/BoE chief Carney speaks in Glasgow July 23

* UK retail sales July 24/Q2 GDP data July 25