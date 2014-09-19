LONDON, Sept 19 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ STILL AT RISK

Sterling may have enjoyed a brief relief rally after Scottish voters rejected independence in a referendum but the events of the past two weeks, if nothing else, have focused minds on the extent of economic and political risks facing Britain and its currency. Parliamentary elections are due next May, with the last-minute pledges made to Scotland in an effort to keep the United Kingdom together expected to complicate the picture. Beyond that, there is the prospect of another referendum, this time on membership of the European Union. And with wages and inflation still very low, the case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates - a decision widely expected by early 2015 - is still unproven. It remains to be seen whether, despite the Scottish vote, investors will now require a greater risk premium to hold UK assets.

2/ IT DEPENDS

Once again, markets are wondering how long the "considerable time" during which the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates near zero adds up to. While many in markets have assumed no move until mid-2015, Fed Chair Janet Yellen made clear after the latest policy meeting the considerable time language was conditional on the state of the economy. Investors will remain glued to the data. With the Fed lowering its growth outlook and consumer prices falling in August, some analysts are arguing that, revised rate projections notwithstanding, the Fed's message remains essentially dovish.

3/ BIG BAZOOKA?

Any disappointment about the below-forecast take-up at the European Central Bank's first offering of cheap four-year loans to banks is unlikely to cause lasting damage on European bond markets. Some strategists say that it may, in fact, have the opposite effect as the ECB's stated goal of significantly expanding its balance sheet means the lower the take-up of loans, the higher the chances the central bank may soon start buying government bonds to print money. Strong housing or manufacturing data from the United States in the coming week may irk bondholders, however, with the Federal Reserve looking ready to go the other way.

4/ STOCK QUESTION

The question of whether or not the ECB introduces full-blown QE is also playing on the minds of stock investors, who ultimately need to see self-sustaining growth in the euro zone. Whereas central bank stimulus in the United States and Britain prompted a "buy-the-dip" mentality, the euro zone's "whatever it takes" prescription has paradoxically begun to run out of steam just as the ECB is unveiling new measures including rate cuts, a securitisation scheme and cheap loans to banks. For every investor who is loading up on cyclical euro stocks on the belief that the ECB will eventually start buying bonds, there is one who believes the limits of ECB policy have been reached and that it is best to steer clear until tangible results arrive. In the wake of the disappointing take-up of TLTRO loans, equity markets will be in the grip of yet more central bank-driven bets. * INVESTMENT FOCUS-Investors snap up euro zone banks, exporters in ECB bet * Investors team up to find path through risky dark pools

5/ RUSSIAN PAIN

Russia is hurting. Ukraine-related sanctions, a falling oil price and dwindling Gazprom revenues, deteriorating growth and budget forecasts and corporate financing stress have been added to a long list of political risks in the country. Gold and foreign exchange reserves are falling and pressure on the Sistema holding company has dampened the mood for Russian shares. The net result has been to heap pressure on the rouble exchange rate - which is down 15 percent already this year, fuelling an inflation rate heading for 8 percent. For now, the central bank appears willing to let it go. At what point Russian citizens begin to worry about the rouble in their pocket is another question.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)