LONDON, Sept 19 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ STILL AT RISK
Sterling may have enjoyed a brief relief rally after
Scottish voters rejected independence in a referendum but the
events of the past two weeks, if nothing else, have focused
minds on the extent of economic and political risks facing
Britain and its currency. Parliamentary elections are due next
May, with the last-minute pledges made to Scotland in an effort
to keep the United Kingdom together expected to complicate the
picture. Beyond that, there is the prospect of another
referendum, this time on membership of the European Union. And
with wages and inflation still very low, the case for the Bank
of England to raise interest rates - a decision widely expected
by early 2015 - is still unproven. It remains to be seen
whether, despite the Scottish vote, investors will now require a
greater risk premium to hold UK assets.
* Scotland stays in UK, but Britain faces change
* Scottish honeymoon a short-lived affair for the pound
* Relief, not euphoria, for UK markets as Scots vote to stay
2/ IT DEPENDS
Once again, markets are wondering how long the "considerable
time" during which the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest
rates near zero adds up to. While many in markets have assumed
no move until mid-2015, Fed Chair Janet Yellen made clear after
the latest policy meeting the considerable time language was
conditional on the state of the economy. Investors will remain
glued to the data. With the Fed lowering its growth outlook and
consumer prices falling in August, some analysts are arguing
that, revised rate projections notwithstanding, the Fed's
message remains essentially dovish.
* Federal Reserve signals faster but still slow path for
rate rises
* Column: Fed dot chart illusions
* U.S. economic indicators in coming week
3/ BIG BAZOOKA?
Any disappointment about the below-forecast take-up at the
European Central Bank's first offering of cheap four-year loans
to banks is unlikely to cause lasting damage on European bond
markets. Some strategists say that it may, in fact, have the
opposite effect as the ECB's stated goal of significantly
expanding its balance sheet means the lower the take-up of
loans, the higher the chances the central bank may soon start
buying government bonds to print money. Strong housing or
manufacturing data from the United States in the coming week may
irk bondholders, however, with the Federal Reserve looking ready
to go the other way.
* Low take-up for cheap bank credit raises pressure on ECB
* BREAKINGVIEWS-ECB can live with a pea-shooting bazooka
* German Ifo data due Sept. 24
* ECB chief Mario Draghi speaks in European Parliament Sept.
22, in Vilnius Sept. 25
4/ STOCK QUESTION
The question of whether or not the ECB introduces full-blown
QE is also playing on the minds of stock investors, who
ultimately need to see self-sustaining growth in the euro zone.
Whereas central bank stimulus in the United States and Britain
prompted a "buy-the-dip" mentality, the euro zone's "whatever it
takes" prescription has paradoxically begun to run out of steam
just as the ECB is unveiling new measures including rate cuts, a
securitisation scheme and cheap loans to banks. For every
investor who is loading up on cyclical euro stocks on the belief
that the ECB will eventually start buying bonds, there is one
who believes the limits of ECB policy have been reached and that
it is best to steer clear until tangible results arrive. In the
wake of the disappointing take-up of TLTRO loans, equity markets
will be in the grip of yet more central bank-driven bets.
* INVESTMENT FOCUS-Investors snap up euro zone banks,
exporters in ECB bet
* Investors team up to find path through risky dark pools
* Global flash September PMI data due Sept. 23
5/ RUSSIAN PAIN
Russia is hurting. Ukraine-related sanctions, a falling oil
price and dwindling Gazprom revenues, deteriorating growth and
budget forecasts and corporate financing stress have been added
to a long list of political risks in the country. Gold and
foreign exchange reserves are falling and pressure on the
Sistema holding company has dampened the mood for
Russian shares. The net result has been to heap pressure on the
rouble exchange rate - which is down 15 percent already this
year, fuelling an inflation rate heading for 8 percent. For now,
the central bank appears willing to let it go. At what point
Russian citizens begin to worry about the rouble in their pocket
is another question.
* Asset grab? Turf war? Tycoon's arrest strikes business
climate in Russia
* Russia approves tough budget as sanctions restrict growth
* Israel rate decision Sept. 22, Turkey/Czech Republic Sept.
25
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)