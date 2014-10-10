LONDON Oct 10 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ DOLLAR SHOCK

The stark divergence of U.S. and euro zone monetary policies and the prospect of a sharply stronger dollar have prompted some to forecast parity between the greenback and the euro, to worry over the impact on U.S. company earnings and to envisage a lot more volatility in markets. The euro zone, whose growth engine stuttered alarmingly in the past week, may well cheer any move that weakens the euro. But they are probably alone. The Fed, for one, has subliminally fired one shot across the dollar's bow, pointing up the greenback's strength in its latest policy minutes. And the emerging economies which have accumulated close to $12 trillion of hard cash reserves over the past 12 years in preventing excessive dollar weakness are not going to let their own currencies suddenly plummet or foreign capital flee en masse.

* Euro swings making investors wary of "carry trades"

* Fed officials keep eyes on mid-2015 rate rise

* Russia reserve fall defies emerging markets trend in 2014

* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Boston Oct. 17

2/ STALLING

The wheels seem to be falling off the engine of euro zone growth at just the wrong time. News of a slump in German exports came in the same week that the bloc's biggest economy also reported the steepest drops in more than five years in industrial orders and output. All this as Berlin is under pressure from its international partners to do more to boost growth. Some are crossing their fingers that a prolonged downturn in Germany could persuade Chancellor Angela Merkel to provide a dose of stimulus sufficient to lift output at home and across Europe.

* IMF cuts growth outlook, warns on euro zone, Japan

* Prolonged German downturn could prompt stimulus rethink

* German ZEW data Oct. 14

* German final Sept inflation Oct. 15; euro zone final Sept inflation data Oct. 16

3/ COURTING TROUBLE

Investors' faith that the European Central Bank will launch a sovereign bond-buying scheme could be tested when Europe's top court opens discussions on its legality next week. After a referral from Germany's Constitutional Court, the European Court of Justice will on Tuesday hear challenges from German plaintiffs to a previous ECB bond-buying programme, the Outright Monetary Transactions scheme. Even though a final decision is not seen as imminent, with the German court due to have the final say, the hearings will give some insight into the likelihood of the ECB being able to deliver on a full-blown quantitative easing programme, a concept that has buoyed prices of sovereign bonds in recent months.

* Low inflation expectations support euro zone bonds as QE wait goes on

* Catalonia-related volatility may prompt Spanish bond sell-off

* Eurogroup meets on Oct. 13

4/ CLOUDS OVER EUROPEAN TECH

The tech sector, one of Europe's most resilient and priced at rich valuations, is taking a hit from a batch of sales warnings from U.S. peers, including Microchip Tech's CEO saying the industry correction has begun and that more bad news will be coming from other chip makers. Ahead of Europe's peak earnings season, investors have begun to dump the shares of companies such as Infineon, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson and ASML Holding. Shares fell 8 to 21 percent in the first 10 days of the month and could face further pressure as the earnings season progresses. Although third-quarter European earnings are expected to grow by 12 percent overall from the corresponding quarter of 2013, revenues are likely to decline by 0.8 percent due to poor economic conditions, especially in Europe.

* Cheaper euro and oil set to end Europe's years of earnings downgrades

* U.S. tech sales warnings knock Alcatel, Infineon shares

* Surging dollar may be triple whammy for U.S. earnings

* European/U.S. earnings diaries

5/ BURNING OIL

The falling price of oil is threatening to burn a hole in the finances of big emerging market oil producers like Russia, Venezuela, Middle East states, Nigeria, Angola, Ecuador and Columbia. With the exception of those who have their currencies pegged to the dollar, the greenback's recent surge is likely to have cushioned the impact of the spill. But if the mounting worries about global growth cause another Federal Reserve U-turn, the dollar could take a dive. And would oil recover? Maybe not if output battles among OPEC countries continue.

* As oil prices tank, new era of abundance seen dawning

* Some in OPEC worried by oil drop, but no plan yet -sources

* Russia Sept unemployment Oct. 17

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)