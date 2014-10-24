LONDON Oct 24 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ UNDER STRESS

It will be a crucial week for banks after the publication of the ECB health check results on Sunday. The Asset Quality Review is also seen as a major test of the credibility of the ECB. The review is intended to remove doubts over euro zone banks, some of which have been caught in a "doom loop" for years with their indebted sovereigns. Banks that fail the test may be forced to raise capital via rights issues, which pummel share prices; to suspend dividend payments; or even to join forces with a rival. A merger between local Italian lenders Carige and UBI Banca, for example, would be "logical", according to a report by Deutsche Bank on Friday.

2/ BANKING ON EARNINGS

The AQR results come just as the banking sector's reporting season gathers pace. BNP Paribas, Barclays, Deutsche and UBS are among those due to report in the coming week. Credit Suisse said with its results that it is to make more cuts at its investment bank so it will be interesting to see if rivals follow suit. In Spain, BBVA, Popular and Sabadell's results will be examined for clues as to whether economic recovery remains on track.

Most oil majors are also due to report, including BG, Shell, BP, Total and Eni. Investors will be parsing their numbers to gauge how badly they have been hurt by the slump in oil prices. StarMine's smart estimates, based on forecasts from analysts with the best track record, shows BP is likely to undershoot consensus.

3/ DOLLAR VS DEFLATION

The dollar will take centre stage in the foreign exchange market as the Federal Reserve brings its quantitative easing programme to a close. A lot will depend on how U.S. yields react, but gains in the greenback should be more pronounced against currencies whose economies are grappling with the threat of deflation. The Swedish Riksbank also meets next week and there are growing expectations that the central bank will have to lower rates to ward off deflation and counter the drag of slowing growth in the euro zone.

4/ HOLD TIGHT

Euro zone bond markets have had a tumultuous two weeks - rattled by poor economic data in the first and buoyed by prospects of looser monetary policy in the second. They might get a mix of both in the coming days. The euro zone's inflation figures are arguably the most closely-watched economic release in the region, due to worries that a deflationary spiral could take hold in the currency union, crippling economies and increasing debts even further. In the United States, third quarter economic growth data is due, amongst other indicators, and any surprise may prompt a rethink of how long the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates near zero. If anyone in the bond world wants to sleep as tight as the current yield spreads in the euro zone, they might have to close their books for the year.

5/ UNDER PRESSURE

No let up for Moscow: after jitters over a ratings review and floundering oil prices, sending the rouble ever lower, it is the central bank's turn to act. The bank board could be forced to raise rates in the coming week to defend the rouble, an unwelcome move for an economy in dire straits. Ukraine's Oct. 26 election -- closely watched for signs of Moscow meddling -- will add to the pressure. The vote is expected to return incumbent Petro Poroshenko to power and diminish Russian influence in Kiev's parliament.

* Russian central bank policy meeting Oct. 31 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)