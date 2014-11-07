LONDON Nov 7 Following are the five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of traders and investors in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1. HUBBLE BUBBLE, ROUBLE IN TROUBLE
Russia's currency, the rouble, is collapsing. It has depreciated
for nine consecutive weeks, and fell 8 percent this week alone
in increasingly volatile trade. The central bank on Friday tried
to counter that volatility and speculation, saying it could
intervene within minutes and without giving prior warning. But
it alluded to the seriousness of the crisis, saying the
currency's weaknes is starting to worry the population. What is
now a 30 percent drop this year is almost certain to send the
dominoes toppling again in the neighbouring "rouble zone" of
ex-Soviet states. There could be devaluations in store for the
Kazakh tenge, the Belarus rouble and the Ukraine Hryvnia,
because of those countries' massive trade links with Russia. But
if oil prices do stabilise, the Russian central bank might feel
it is worthwhile inflicting a little bit of pain through
intervention for those speculating against the rouble.
2. POLICY EASING
It's not just in emerging markets that exchange rate movements
have started to dominate the economic and financial agenda. The
Japanese yen has fallen 12 percent in three months to a
seven-year low, and the euro is its weakest in over two years.
The common thread is extraordinary policy easing -- realized, in
the case of the Bank of Japan, and expected, in the case of the
European Central Bank. Weaker exchange rates may be good news
for the BOJ and ECB, but a potential headache for the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Treasury should the dollar continue to
strengthen. And the dollar is the big global winner, not only
against currencies weakened by their own central banks, but also
against those hit by the collapse in oil and other commodity
prices such as the Norwegian crown, Canadian dollar and South
African rand. Competitive devaluations may not be on the
official agenda at next week's G20 summit in Brisbane,
Australia. But they will no doubt be discussed on the sidelines.
3. POST-AQR BLUES
The bank pain trade is getting ... even more painful. Investors
had bet on the European bank stress tests (Asset Quality Review)
to draw a line in the sand for Europe's banking sector and
unleash a pick-up in loan demand, capital return and even M&A.
Now investors are taking fright because of the one thing the
stress tests did not take into account: the real possibility of
deflation in the euro zone. With Italian banks like Monte Paschi
forced to look for tie-ups or share sales to raise capital in
the midst of a surge in market volatility, investors are being
forced to yet again reassess their bets on the financial sector.
Euro zone financials have fallen around 6 percent in the two
weeks since the tests.
4. GDP WATCH
There seems little chance that euro zone growth data next Friday
will do much to reduce pressure on European Central Bank
president Mario Draghi to expand asset purchases to government
bonds. Quarterly growth is seen at just 0.1 percent, the
year-on-year figure little better at 0.7 percent. Euro zone bond
yields are therefore set to remain subdued, with the only fly in
the ointment Sunday's "citizens' consultation" vote in Spain's
wealthiest region Catalonia, where secessionists are seeking
independence from Madrid. While fears about political fallout
from the vote have eased somewhat as the poll will have no legal
standing, a big turnout could fuel political tensions in Spain
and push yields further above those for German benchmark Bunds
and narrow the gap with the Italian equivalents.
5. STERLING WORK
The past couple of months may have seen a sea-change in markets'
expectations for UK interest rates but on the face of it there
may still be plenty of room for another pushback. Next week's
quarterly inflation report from the Bank of England, allied to
currently all-important monthly numbers on jobs and wages, might
be the ideal time. There are two competing views of what is
really happening in Europe's second biggest economy. Either
Britain is still steadily recovering and, in the normal course
of things, it is only a matter of time before that starts
showing up in employees' pockets and thereafter inflation. Or we
are still in a situation where things are far from normal, no
one is really feeling quite as confident as the government would
hope going into an election year, and the euro zone's malaise
will keep a lid on prices for the foreseeable future. PMI
surveys in the past week, while in places still positive, hinted
at the latter. If wages and the BoE's rhetoric continue in the
recent vein, the August or September rate rise pointed to by
money markets may look very precarious by midday on Wednesday.
