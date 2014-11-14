LONDON Nov 14 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ OIL DRILLS DOWN

Whether the oil price slides further -- Brent fell below $80 a barrel in recent days for the first time in more than four years -- seems likely to depend on OPEC's meeting on Nov. 27. In many respects the fate of the oil price encapsulates much of what is going on in the economic and investment world, reflecting deflationary forces everywhere as well as the divergence of G4 monetary policies that is leading to a secular revaluation of the dollar and its consequent depressive effects on dollar-priced commodities. That is not only upping pressure for more stimulus from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, but is pushing bets on expected first rate hikes in the United States and Britain deep into the back end of next year. That is supporting bond and equity markets. For emerging markets heavily dependent on energy and commodities, the outlook remains bleak as long as oil falls and the dollar stays strong.

2/ WEAK STREAK

Europe's stagnant growth, which has spread from its southern states to its core, will again be in focus in the coming week, whetting market appetite for the ECB's December meeting. Flash PMI data due on Thursday will hint at what's to come in the fourth quarter, a prelude to the central bank's own staff forecasts due ahead of its final meeting of 2014. ECB President Mario Draghi is buying assets to help prop up the euro zone's ailing economy. But for many market participants, the only remedy now is a full-blown sovereign bond purchase scheme.

3/ MINUTES

A lot will depend on Federal Reserve minutes and whether the debate among policymakers is veering towards a rate hike in the middle of next year. Among the G4 currencies, the dollar is the only unit backed up by higher bond yields. In the euro zone, the flash PMIs are likely to sway the euro, but the broad consensus remains for selling the single currency into year-end as investors price in chances of quantitative easing next year.

4/ M&A DEBRIS

Wild swings in share prices of some big national blue-chip stocks are exposing not just cracks in earnings, balance-sheet strength and valuations but also opportunities for consolidation and takeovers at an appetising price. Battered oil-services stocks jumped on Friday on the prospect of acquisitions from Murphy Oil in the United States. With Spain's Abengoa the latest victim of a rush for the exits (shares fell more than 40 percent over debt-accounting concerns) there seems to be little let-up in the market's capacity for punishing even big liquid stocks. At a time when corporates have replenished their cash levels and with little visibility on growth, opportunistic M&A is likely to keep rearing its head.

5/ DIFFERENT DRIVERS

Different types of emerging economies are being driven by a variety of forces -- commodity exporters such as South Africa and Nigeria are being battered by a falling oil price, which is also hurting Russia, already reeling from sanctions over its role in the Ukrainian crisis. Meanwhile, a weakening yen is heaping pain on markets that compete with, and export to, Japan, particularly South Korea. Added to all that, a strengthening dollar is turning investors' heads with the promise of decent returns for modest risk, sucking money out of emerging assets more broadly.

* Falling rouble creates debt payment headache for Russian companies (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)