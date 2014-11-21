LONDON Nov 21 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ BIG EASY
China's surprise interest rate cut lit the blue touch-paper
under global stocks. It also added another major central bank to
the list of those easing policy to shore up growth. Hours before
the cut, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi had
dropped his strongest hint yet that full-blown sovereign bond
buying could be in the offing. Add to that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe calling a snap election to seek a fresh
mandate on his "Abenomics" economic revival strategy and the
Federal Reserve looks even more of an outlier, even though the
timing of its first interest rate hike remains uncertain.
* China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt
pressure
* Japan PM seeks verdict on "Abenomics" in snap election
* Money managers see Fed struggling to raise rates in 2015
* OPEC meets in Vienna Nov. 27
* Swiss gold referendum Nov. 30
2/ LOWFLATION
Euro zone bond markets will be focused firmly on inflation
figures due out in the coming week - arguably the most
closely-watched economic release in the region as worries
mount the bloc could be caught in a growth-crippling
deflationary spiral. Flash euro zone figures due on Nov. 28 are
expected to show consumer prices rose a mere 0.3 percent in the
year to November, keeping up the pressure on the European
Central Bank to take more aggressive action and expand its asset
purchases to sovereign bonds. This should give further impetus
to the fall in euro zone bond yields, which are back near or at
record lows after ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated that the
bank is ready to take further stimulus measures to raise
inflation expectations.
* Draghi throws door to QE wide open as recovery wanes
* Without QE, ECB balance sheet ambitions crimped by bank
squeeze
* Flash German/Spanish Nov inflation Nov. 27, euro zone Nov.
28
3/ IN RESERVE
Unconfirmed talk that Swiss National Bank intervened on
Friday to defend its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro saw the
Swiss currency move away from 26-month highs. The threat that
the cap will be breached remains the "tail risk" before the Nov.
30 referendum on Switzerland's gold reserves. Even if a "No"
vote, which is widely predicted by opinion polls, brings a lull,
expectations of further monetary easing by the European Central
Bank will keep short euro/long Swiss franc trades in play.
* Bets still on for Swiss franc cap breach despite likely
"No" vote on gold
* SNB says will buy Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro to defend
cap
* Support for Swiss gold referendum proposal weakens as
campaign heats up
4/ TAKEOVER TARGETS
It has never been so cheap to acquire a competitor in
Europe: the divide between strong blue-chip sector players and
smaller beaten-down rivals has never been so great. Deal-making
volumes are at their highest in seven years and with central
banks doling out more liquidity, the question of where to put
cash is adding momentum to the M&A story. Investors are taking a
closer look at potential takeover targets with two caveats in
mind: short-selling poor performers will become more risky if a
bid is around the corner, and at the same time pumping up M&A
valuation premiums can lead to painful losses if new
regulations, protective politicians or volatile markets mean the
deal falls through.
* Weary of the market rollercoaster, investors turn again to
steady stocks
* Battered oil-and-gas sector helps M&A deals to seven-year
high
* 2015 seen as year of dollar strength - unless it delays
Fed hike
5/ CHINA SUPPORT
Emerging markets are likely to be dominated by
reverberations from China's surprise interest rate cut on Friday
in an apparent push to prevent the world's second largest
economy slowing too fast. More robust growth in China will be
seen as good for commodity exporters, such as South Africa or
Chile, because it props up demand for raw materials. If it
supports oil prices, for example, it will give much-needed
relief to Nigeria whose currency has slid to record lows against
the dollar despite central bank intervention. But countries that
were enjoying a lift from falling oil, such as India, Taiwan and
Turkey, may see some wind taken out of their sails.
* Nigeria must adjust to "permanent" oil price shock-finance
minister
* Russia's $100 bln reserve fall contrasts with some other
emerging markets
* Nigeria/Israel rate decisions Nov. 24, Hungary Nov. 25
