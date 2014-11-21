LONDON Nov 21 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ BIG EASY

China's surprise interest rate cut lit the blue touch-paper under global stocks. It also added another major central bank to the list of those easing policy to shore up growth. Hours before the cut, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi had dropped his strongest hint yet that full-blown sovereign bond buying could be in the offing. Add to that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling a snap election to seek a fresh mandate on his "Abenomics" economic revival strategy and the Federal Reserve looks even more of an outlier, even though the timing of its first interest rate hike remains uncertain.

2/ LOWFLATION

Euro zone bond markets will be focused firmly on inflation figures due out in the coming week - arguably the most closely-watched economic release in the region as worries mount the bloc could be caught in a growth-crippling deflationary spiral. Flash euro zone figures due on Nov. 28 are expected to show consumer prices rose a mere 0.3 percent in the year to November, keeping up the pressure on the European Central Bank to take more aggressive action and expand its asset purchases to sovereign bonds. This should give further impetus to the fall in euro zone bond yields, which are back near or at record lows after ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated that the bank is ready to take further stimulus measures to raise inflation expectations.

3/ IN RESERVE

Unconfirmed talk that Swiss National Bank intervened on Friday to defend its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro saw the Swiss currency move away from 26-month highs. The threat that the cap will be breached remains the "tail risk" before the Nov. 30 referendum on Switzerland's gold reserves. Even if a "No" vote, which is widely predicted by opinion polls, brings a lull, expectations of further monetary easing by the European Central Bank will keep short euro/long Swiss franc trades in play.

4/ TAKEOVER TARGETS

It has never been so cheap to acquire a competitor in Europe: the divide between strong blue-chip sector players and smaller beaten-down rivals has never been so great. Deal-making volumes are at their highest in seven years and with central banks doling out more liquidity, the question of where to put cash is adding momentum to the M&A story. Investors are taking a closer look at potential takeover targets with two caveats in mind: short-selling poor performers will become more risky if a bid is around the corner, and at the same time pumping up M&A valuation premiums can lead to painful losses if new regulations, protective politicians or volatile markets mean the deal falls through.

5/ CHINA SUPPORT

Emerging markets are likely to be dominated by reverberations from China's surprise interest rate cut on Friday in an apparent push to prevent the world's second largest economy slowing too fast. More robust growth in China will be seen as good for commodity exporters, such as South Africa or Chile, because it props up demand for raw materials. If it supports oil prices, for example, it will give much-needed relief to Nigeria whose currency has slid to record lows against the dollar despite central bank intervention. But countries that were enjoying a lift from falling oil, such as India, Taiwan and Turkey, may see some wind taken out of their sails.

* Nigeria/Israel rate decisions Nov. 24, Hungary Nov. 25