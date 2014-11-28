LONDON Nov 28 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ OPEC'S CURRENCY, CENTRAL BANKS' PROBLEM

The message from OPEC to Western central banks battling deflation - i.e. most of them - was effectively: "Oil may be our currency, but it's your problem". Echoing U.S. Treasury Secretary John Connally's famous 1971 remark on the dollar, OPEC's decision not to cut production in the face of tumbling oil prices has made policymakers' task all the more difficult. Oil's plunge - it is down almost 40 percent since June - means inflation will be even lower in the coming months. JPMorgan lowered its euro zone forecast to 0 percent early next year, and BNP Paribas joined Credit Suisse in predicting outright QE from the European Central Bank at the coming week's meeting. The ECB appears backed into a corner - the oil price, inflation, and market pricing all suggest QE is inevitable. But it is the only inflation-boosting weapon left in the ECB's armoury, and President Mario Draghi has to pick the right time to use it. While the pressure to act may be most acute for the ECB, oil's collapse could keep the Bank of England on hold for several months longer than it intended and force intense policy discussions from Sweden to Australia.

* Inside OPEC room, Naimi declares price war on U.S. shale

* Euro zone inflation back at five-year low in November

* ECB rate decision Dec. 4, Bank of England Dec. 4, Canada Dec. 3, Australia Dec. 2

* U.S. November non-farm payrolls data Dec. 5

2/ HOOKED

Bond yields hitting new record lows suggest inflation close to zero has many in the market thinking the ECB may announce plans for government debt purchases as early as Thursday. But ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio has said policymakers would know by the end of the first quarter of next year whether buying bonds was needed, so the market might have to wait for the new money drug it craves. Even so, it believes it will not have to wait long so the side effect may be slight tremors rather than full-blown withdrawal symptoms. Yields are likely to remain at record lows or thereabouts.

* ECB may decide on sovereign bond buys in Q1, says Constancio

* Why Italy's stay-at-home shoppers terrify the euro zone

* Euro zone bond auction outlook

3/ SWISS PRESSURE

Euro zone yields may be at rock bottom but the euro is not weakening as much as the ECB would like. Even if the Swiss vote against obliging their central bank to increase its gold reserves, the chances are the SNB's cap on the franc will remain under pressure and the SNB will be buying euros. This could be another boon for highly-rated euro zone bonds, keeping yields depressed.

* Cost of hedging against euro/Swiss volatility jumps before gold vote

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Betting against Swiss currency cap is high stakes

* SNB chairman warns of "dangerous" Swiss gold initiative ahead of vote

4/ GOOD SIDE OF BAD OIL

The drama of OPEC's inaction is in the energy sector: tens of billions of dollars wiped off companies' market value, investors talking about "capitulation", and fears these companies may no longer be able to keep paying dividends. But are good times around the corner? Investors have talked about the possible "tax cut" for European companies and consumers resulting from the falling price of oil. Airline and transport stocks are soaring but for now the joy is limited to those fuel-linked pockets of the market. A key question in the coming week will be which way the overall market moves after the dust settles on the energy sector.

* Billions wiped off energy shares as investors rush for exit

* Facing lower oil prices, companies to borrow to protect dividends

5/ DEPENDENT

Fallout, both positive and negative, from a depleted oil price will continue to dominate emerging market investors. Prospects are split between those that will benefit from lower energy costs because they are oil importers - such as the manufacturing powers of the Pacific rim, India and Turkey - and those dependent on oil export receipts such as Nigeria, Angola and Russia. The currencies and bonds of the latter group look vulnerable as their balance sheets wither.

* Nigeria currency devaluation to curb banks' eurobond bonanza

* Russian assets sink on oil price collapse

* South Africa monetary policy review Dec. 1, India rate decision Dec. 2, Brazil rate decision Dec. 3 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)