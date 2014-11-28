LONDON Nov 28 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ OPEC'S CURRENCY, CENTRAL BANKS' PROBLEM
The message from OPEC to Western central banks battling
deflation - i.e. most of them - was effectively: "Oil may be our
currency, but it's your problem". Echoing U.S. Treasury
Secretary John Connally's famous 1971 remark on the dollar,
OPEC's decision not to cut production in the face of tumbling
oil prices has made policymakers' task all the more difficult.
Oil's plunge - it is down almost 40 percent since June - means
inflation will be even lower in the coming months. JPMorgan
lowered its euro zone forecast to 0 percent early next year, and
BNP Paribas joined Credit Suisse in predicting outright QE from
the European Central Bank at the coming week's meeting. The ECB
appears backed into a corner - the oil price, inflation, and
market pricing all suggest QE is inevitable. But it is the only
inflation-boosting weapon left in the ECB's armoury, and
President Mario Draghi has to pick the right time to use it.
While the pressure to act may be most acute for the ECB, oil's
collapse could keep the Bank of England on hold for several
months longer than it intended and force intense policy
discussions from Sweden to Australia.
* Inside OPEC room, Naimi declares price war on U.S. shale
* Euro zone inflation back at five-year low in November
* ECB rate decision Dec. 4, Bank of England Dec. 4, Canada
Dec. 3, Australia Dec. 2
* U.S. November non-farm payrolls data Dec. 5
2/ HOOKED
Bond yields hitting new record lows suggest inflation close
to zero has many in the market thinking the ECB may announce
plans for government debt purchases as early as Thursday. But
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio has said policymakers would
know by the end of the first quarter of next year whether buying
bonds was needed, so the market might have to wait for the new
money drug it craves. Even so, it believes it will not have to
wait long so the side effect may be slight tremors rather than
full-blown withdrawal symptoms. Yields are likely to remain at
record lows or thereabouts.
* ECB may decide on sovereign bond buys in Q1, says
Constancio
* Why Italy's stay-at-home shoppers terrify the euro zone
* Euro zone bond auction outlook
3/ SWISS PRESSURE
Euro zone yields may be at rock bottom but the euro is not
weakening as much as the ECB would like. Even if the Swiss vote
against obliging their central bank to increase its gold
reserves, the chances are the SNB's cap on the franc will remain
under pressure and the SNB will be buying euros. This could be
another boon for highly-rated euro zone bonds, keeping yields
depressed.
* Cost of hedging against euro/Swiss volatility jumps before
gold vote
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Betting against Swiss currency cap is high
stakes
* SNB chairman warns of "dangerous" Swiss gold initiative
ahead of vote
4/ GOOD SIDE OF BAD OIL
The drama of OPEC's inaction is in the energy sector: tens
of billions of dollars wiped off companies' market value,
investors talking about "capitulation", and fears these
companies may no longer be able to keep paying dividends. But
are good times around the corner? Investors have talked about
the possible "tax cut" for European companies and consumers
resulting from the falling price of oil. Airline and transport
stocks are soaring but for now the joy is limited to those
fuel-linked pockets of the market. A key question in the coming
week will be which way the overall market moves after the dust
settles on the energy sector.
* Billions wiped off energy shares as investors rush for
exit
* Facing lower oil prices, companies to borrow to protect
dividends
5/ DEPENDENT
Fallout, both positive and negative, from a depleted oil
price will continue to dominate emerging market investors.
Prospects are split between those that will benefit from lower
energy costs because they are oil importers - such as the
manufacturing powers of the Pacific rim, India and Turkey - and
those dependent on oil export receipts such as Nigeria, Angola
and Russia. The currencies and bonds of the latter group look
vulnerable as their balance sheets wither.
* Nigeria currency devaluation to curb banks' eurobond
bonanza
* Russian assets sink on oil price collapse
* South Africa monetary policy review Dec. 1, India rate
decision Dec. 2, Brazil rate decision Dec. 3
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)