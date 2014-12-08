(Repeats Friday item)

LONDON Dec 5 Following are five big themes likely to dominate investors' and traders' thinking in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ DIVERGENCE

The biggest rise in U.S. payrolls in more than three years, coming hot on the heels of a European Central meeting that kept alive expectations of quantitative easing (QE) early in 2015, stresses the divergence in monetary policy outlooks between the United States and euro zone that is likely to be a major feature of next year. The euro, trading below $1.23, will remain under pressure and the yield gap between Treasuries and Bunds should widen. However, ECB chief Mario Draghi gave very little away about the specifics of any QE plans, disappointing those who had expected more. That disappointment was shrugged off by Friday but it showed how difficult it could be for the ECB to achieve a significant weakening of the euro.

* Bullish U.S. employment report puts Fed under spotlight

* Germans resist ECB money-printing move but Draghi gets key support

* ECB's Draghi attends Eurogroup meeting on Dec. 8

2/ BALANCE SHEET

With some market indicators showing the currency bloc heading for deflation early next year, the pressure for the ECB to inflate its balance sheet quickly has never been greater. Investors will keep a close eye on the take-up for the ECB's second round of targeted bank loans (TLTROs) this Thursday, to see if it can at least offset the swathe of old loans due to be repaid by February 2015. Weak demand would serve to strengthen bets that the ECB will have to resort to government bond buying and highlight the work it still has if it is to achieve its aim of a 3 trillion euro balance sheet.

* Negative ECB deposit rate poses problem for QE if/when it comes

* ECB moving half the distance to QE but never arriving

* German sells two-year bonds on Dec. 10

3/ DANGEROUS TIMES

No one was in doubt about the direction of travel, but the speed at which the dollar motored to and through 120 yen in recent days was a surprise to many. That, and the brutal squeeze on those shorting the euro in search of some easy end-of-year gains, underlines the risks of betting heavily in December trading in a market where many big banks already made their money. Moves into Christmas may be sharper but they may happen in minimal liquidity that risks leaving players high and dry. Add to that the paucity of euro buyers in a market where everyone is betting on the dollar to rise and you have a recipe for a nervous week for those still in the game. Yen investors will keep a close eye on the Dec. 14 Japanese election. Premier Shinzo Abe's party may well win more seats, increasing support for his growth strategy that has, as a side effect, delivered a weaker yen.

* Japan PM Abe's coalition may keep super-majority in election -media projections

* If Abe winds Japan poll, yen may be the loser

* Japan parliamentary election on Dec. 14

4/ RUSSIA AND CHINA

Emerging market eyes will be on the Russian central bank's rate-setting meeting, at which policymakers may seek to defend the currency with a rate hike. This would ease the strain on reserves from FX market interventions but increase the pain for already suffering Russian banks. Elsewhere, the coming week sees the release of virtually every major economic and financial data report from China with the exception of GDP. The stakes for Beijing could not be higher as the economy heads towards its slowest rate of growth in nearly a quarter of a century. Inflation is slowing rapidly and the country's banking system is creaking under the weight of growing bad debt. The central bank's first rate cut in more than two years last month stunned markets, but perhaps it should not have. More action is widely expected -- economists at Citi expect two more cuts in the coming months, and London-based Fathom Consulting sees a one-in-three chance of growth crashing to just 2 percent next year.

* Sanctions, oil, recession - Russian company bonds feel the pain

* Russian central bank says no plans for "administrative" controls in FX

* Russia rate decision on Dec. 11, Iceland on Dec. 10, Indonesia and New Zealand on Dec. 10 and SNB monetary policy assessment on Dec. 11

* China data calendar

5/ CHRISTMAS CHEER

The stars seem to be aligned for a Santa Claus Rally in stocks: bumper U.S. jobs data, a drop in oil prices set to boost consumer spending and lower companies' input costs, and the prospect of U.S.-style QE in Europe that could start in early 2015. A number of equity benchmarks such as Wall Street's S&P 500 and Germany's DAX are already trading at record highs, and other indexes could play catch-up in the coming weeks.

* Stock markets could gain despite big oil's pain

* Europe's postal firms under fire as Amazon expands deliveries

