1/ FED FOCUS

The final full trading week of 2014 has plenty to keep traders on their toes. Top of the bill is a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting followed by a news conference from Chair Janet Yellen. The meeting comes as strong U.S. employment and retail data combine with a seeming consensus in U.S. policy circles that oil's collapse is a net economic stimulus. Consequently, Yellen and the FOMC will not want to push back market expectations that rates will rise in mid-2015. That would make the Fed the only major central bank voluntarily tightening policy. Further dollar gains are likely as the European Central Bank supplements the feeble take-up of its latest cheap loans with plans for sovereign bond-buying early next year.

2/ REFORM TO PERFORM

The pumped-up dollar is already causing problem across emerging markets -- even China is under the cosh. Further easing from the People's Bank is likely, but that will only exacerbate dollar strength, in turn depressing already battered oil and commodity prices. Russia, meanwhile, is in full-blown financial crisis. A second big interest rate hike in six weeks failed to keep the rouble from sinking to record lows. All this means investors are putting a premium on emerging countries with governments strong enough to implement economic and political reforms.

3/ GREEK GAMBLE

The big question in euro zone government bond markets revolves around Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's gamble in bringing forward a vote on a new president. Failure to elect a president could lead to early elections and plunge Greece deeper into crisis. Greek yields have soared and the curve has inverted, reflecting short-term fears of default, and stocks have tanked. However, so far the fear has not spread to other euro zone bonds and shares. Euro zone crisis 2.0 is not a given.

5/ SUPPLY SQUEEZE

The euro zone's largest economy, Germany, is scheduled to publish its bond issuance calendar on Wednesday. It is likely to confirm analysts' expectations of an 18 billion-euro reduction as the country moves to balance its budget. The potential supply squeeze has led some to believe that German yields will remain near record lows, despite increased speculation that the European Central Bank will try to boost inflation next year through quantitative easing.

4/ THE BRIGHT SIDE

Heading into the last full trading week of 2014, the EuroSTOXX 50 index of blue-chip stocks is all but flat for the year, underperforming forecasts a year ago for a 6 percent rise. A similar trend of over-optimistic stock market predictions has been evident for the past 15 years. Of course, analysts know this but say they value such forecasts as a measure of sentiment rather than as a view of how markets will actually perform. Since unforeseen and therefore un-priceable events are bound to arise in 2015, it may be that this year's forecasts will be as wide of the mark.

