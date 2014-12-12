LONDON Dec 12 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ FED FOCUS
The final full trading week of 2014 has plenty to keep
traders on their toes. Top of the bill is a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting followed by a news conference from Chair
Janet Yellen. The meeting comes as strong U.S. employment and
retail data combine with a seeming consensus in U.S. policy
circles that oil's collapse is a net economic stimulus.
Consequently, Yellen and the FOMC will not want to push back
market expectations that rates will rise in mid-2015. That would
make the Fed the only major central bank voluntarily tightening
policy. Further dollar gains are likely as the European Central
Bank supplements the feeble take-up of its latest cheap loans
with plans for sovereign bond-buying early next year.
2/ REFORM TO PERFORM
The pumped-up dollar is already causing problem across
emerging markets -- even China is under the cosh. Further easing
from the People's Bank is likely, but that will only exacerbate
dollar strength, in turn depressing already battered oil and
commodity prices. Russia, meanwhile, is in full-blown financial
crisis. A second big interest rate hike in six weeks failed to
keep the rouble from sinking to record lows. All this means
investors are putting a premium on emerging countries with
governments strong enough to implement economic and political
reforms.
3/ GREEK GAMBLE
The big question in euro zone government bond markets
revolves around Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's gamble in
bringing forward a vote on a new president. Failure to elect a
president could lead to early elections and plunge Greece deeper
into crisis. Greek yields have soared and the curve has
inverted, reflecting short-term fears of default, and stocks
have tanked. However, so far the fear has not spread to other
euro zone bonds and shares. Euro zone crisis 2.0 is not a given.
5/ SUPPLY SQUEEZE
The euro zone's largest economy, Germany, is scheduled to
publish its bond issuance calendar on Wednesday. It is likely to
confirm analysts' expectations of an 18 billion-euro reduction
as the country moves to balance its budget. The potential supply
squeeze has led some to believe that German yields will remain
near record lows, despite increased speculation that the
European Central Bank will try to boost inflation next year
through quantitative easing.
4/ THE BRIGHT SIDE
Heading into the last full trading week of 2014, the
EuroSTOXX 50 index of blue-chip stocks is all but flat for the
year, underperforming forecasts a year ago for a 6 percent rise.
A similar trend of over-optimistic stock market predictions has
been evident for the past 15 years. Of course, analysts know
this but say they value such forecasts as a measure of sentiment
rather than as a view of how markets will actually perform.
Since unforeseen and therefore un-priceable events are bound to
arise in 2015, it may be that this year's forecasts will be as
wide of the mark.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Larry King)