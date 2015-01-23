LONDON Jan 23 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ QEXIT

Euro zone bond yields hit new record lows after the European Central Bank unveiled its QE programme - just what the doctor, or at least ECB chief Mario Draghi, ordered. The upbeat mood even engulfed Greece, before its cliff-hanger election. While the composition of a new coalition government may not be quickly known, the prospect of a strong showing for the far-left Syriza party raises the spectre of a clash between Athens on the one hand and Berlin and Brussels on the other. A protracted stalemate would be nerve-wracking and heighten concerns that Athens might throw in the Grexit card, spoiling the ECB's hard work in forging agreement on QE.

2/LONG SEARCH FOR YIELD

The inclusion of 30-year debt in the ECB bond-buying programme has proved a fillip for such long-dated bonds. Traditionally the preserve of pension funds and others needing to meet long-term liabilities, the relentless whittling away of yields on shorter-date debt means more investors are looking at the far end of the curve in search of returns.

3/ FED FOCUS

After the ECB sent the euro tumbling with the announcement of a bigger-than-expected QE programme, the focus will shift to the Federal Reserve. The Fed could take another step towards eventual tightening, which should help the dollar stay buoyant. But with bets against the euro heading towards record highs, a correction in the single currency could be due.

4/ POST-QE EARNINGS

The earnings season in Europe gets under way in the coming week, with several big hitters from Deutsche Bank to Nokia set to report. It should be a clear chance to see how much a weaker euro and oil price have already started to feed into corporate results. But it will also be useful to hear what business chiefs think of the ECB stimulus plan and whether it changes anything in terms of outlook or company forecasts. Investors will also likely be interested to know whether the $1.1 trillion sitting in cash on company balance sheets across EMEA will be put to work in the light of yields hitting record lows.

5/ ROOM TO CUT?

The ECB-fuelled rally in emerging markets is likely to continue, especially in bonds, as central banks meeting in the coming week such as Israel, Mexico and Thailand may cut rates or signal policy easing. But energy-exporting Russia and Malaysia have little room to cut next week as their currencies and current accounts suffer from a steep oil price fall. Markets will also be watching out for news from Ukraine, which has hinted it may have to restructure debt.

* Israel rate decision Jan. 26, Thailand/Malaysia Jan. 28, S.Africa/Mexico Jan. 29, Russia Jan. 30 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)