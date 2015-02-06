LONDON Feb 6 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ ATHENS UNPLUGGED

Greece's new leaders are back in Athens having won little support for debt relief from European creditors, and will now have to deal with the European Central Bank pulling the plug on funding to Greek banks on Wednesday. Markets are becoming anxious that Greece's flagging economy will be cast adrift if Athens cannot agree to a new bailout package by the end of the month, with the prospect of bank run now upping the ante on tense negotiations.

2/ NEGATIVE ATTITUDE

The negative interest rate club could have another member when Sweden's central bank meets on Thursday. Annual inflation has been negative for the last six months, fueling expectations that the Riksbank will cut rates below the current zero percent. This would put Sweden alongside Denmark and Switzerland with negative official interest rates, and the ECB with its negative deposit rate for banks. Sweden would join no fewer than 17 central banks around the world that have eased policy to some extent already this year.

3/ FULL AGENDA

There is plenty for G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs to discuss when they meet in Istanbul next week: volatility in the oil price; the impact of escalating violence in Ukraine, whose currency is in a tailspin; Greece; global deflation worries, to name but a few possible topics. But given the intractable nature of some of the problems, the chances of meaningful agreement are slim. An EU summit will also grab attention, with Greece and sanctions on Russia on the agenda. The Bank of England's quarterly inflation report will be scoured for clues to the timing of the BoE's first rate hike, which has gradually been pushed back after softer data recently.

4/ TRADING LIFT

January was a great month for equity trading desks, with whirlwind central bank activity keeping investors on their toes. The coming week's slew of results from big investment banks should give an indication as to whether this is a blip or cause for more long-term confidence in capital markets desks.

5 NIGERIA VOTES

Nigerians head to the polls on Feb. 14 in the most closely fought election since the end of military rule in 1999 in Africa's largest economy. President Goodluck Jonathan of the ruling People's Democratic Party will face former military ruler and main opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress. Africa's top oil exporter has suffered badly from the collapse in crude prices and preparations for the ballot have been overshadowed by almost daily attacks from Islamist militants Boko Haram and the slow distribution of voter ID cards.

* Interest rate pressure tests emerging market policy credibility