1/ ATHENS UNPLUGGED
Greece's new leaders are back in Athens having won little
support for debt relief from European creditors, and will now
have to deal with the European Central Bank pulling the plug on
funding to Greek banks on Wednesday. Markets are becoming
anxious that Greece's flagging economy will be cast adrift if
Athens cannot agree to a new bailout package by the end of the
month, with the prospect of bank run now upping the ante on
tense negotiations.
* Greek, German ministers clash as ECB snub hits Athens'
banks
* Bondholder Japonica welcomes Syriza, says Greece has no
debt problem
* COLUMN-For Greece and euro, much hangs on a word -
insolvent
2/ NEGATIVE ATTITUDE
The negative interest rate club could have another member
when Sweden's central bank meets on Thursday. Annual inflation
has been negative for the last six months, fueling expectations
that the Riksbank will cut rates below the current zero percent.
This would put Sweden alongside Denmark and Switzerland with
negative official interest rates, and the ECB with its negative
deposit rate for banks. Sweden would join no fewer than 17
central banks around the world that have eased policy to some
extent already this year.
* FX war looms, Swedish crown in spotlight
* With currency war threatening, speculators focus on
Swedish crown
* Negative-yielding bonds - who buys them and why
* FACTBOX-How low can they go? Central bank policy easing in
2015
3/ FULL AGENDA
There is plenty for G20 finance ministers and central bank
chiefs to discuss when they meet in Istanbul next week:
volatility in the oil price; the impact of escalating violence
in Ukraine, whose currency is in a tailspin; Greece; global
deflation worries, to name but a few possible topics. But given
the intractable nature of some of the problems, the chances of
meaningful agreement are slim. An EU summit will also grab
attention, with Greece and sanctions on Russia on the agenda.
The Bank of England's quarterly inflation report will be scoured
for clues to the timing of the BoE's first rate hike, which has
gradually been pushed back after softer data recently.
* Ahead of G20 meeting, Canada raises concerns about global
economy
* Ukraine fx market in confusion after bank removes
unofficial peg
* G20 finance chiefs meet Feb. 9-10; Euro zone finance
ministers meet Feb. 11; EU leaders meet Feb. 12-13
* Bank of England quarterly inflation report Feb. 12
4/ TRADING LIFT
January was a great month for equity trading desks, with
whirlwind central bank activity keeping investors on their toes.
The coming week's slew of results from big investment banks
should give an indication as to whether this is a blip or cause
for more long-term confidence in capital markets desks.
* Diverging earnings forecasts signal bumpier road ahead for
stocks
* Stock traders got a lift from volatile January
* European/U.S. earnings diaries
5 NIGERIA VOTE DELAYED
The Nigerian naira opened at a record low on Monday
after the country delayed its presidential election by six weeks
to March 28. The delay adds to political uncertainty and could
stoke social unrest in some parts of the country, adding to
pressure on the naira which has been hit by the plunge in oil
prices and Nigeria's battle to curb an Islamic insurgency in the
north.
The poll is expected to be the most closely fought election
since the end of military rule in 1999 in Africa's largest
economy. President Goodluck Jonathan of the ruling People's
Democratic Party will face former military ruler and main
opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives
Congress.
* Nigerian opposition candidate urges calm after election
delay
* SPECIAL REPORT - Anatomy of Nigeria's $20 billion "leak"
* Interest rate pressure tests emerging market policy
credibility
