LONDON, March 20 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ WAR ON ALL FRONTS

The global currency war is hotting up. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said after the central bank's latest policy meeting that the strong dollar was compressing inflation, making clear how important the greenback is to when rates might rise. This in the second week of a 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme from the European Central Bank. Other central banks, meanwhile, from Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden and Britain, are trying to keep their currencies from strengthening as the euro weakens. Key to when the next shots are fired will be how the market's views of the Fed outlook develops. For now, at least, traders are having to be patient and live with more volatility.

2/ GREECE

After a torrid couple of months for Greek markets, investors are eager to see if prime minister Alexis Tsipras will deliver on the reform pledges needed to unlock much-needed bailout funding. With deposits flowing out of Greek banks, and the government poised to run out of money in the coming weeks, the stakes have never been higher. Greek bank stocks have crashed near record lows and bond markets show the government would pay more than 20 percent interest for a two-year loan. Tsipras will make a much-anticipated visit to paymaster Germany on Monday to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel.

3/ DIVERGING EARNINGS

Beyond the divergence in the trajectories of U.S. and European monetary policies, there is another growing divergence shaping up on the market: the earnings trend. While profit forecasts for euro zone companies are starting the reflect the benefits of a much lower single currency, analysts are trimming their estimates for U.S. earnings growth, with some already seeing negative growth for 2015. This will have major consequences on the two markets' valuation metrics and should prompt further investment inflows into European equities, which have seen $42 billion of fresh money since the start of the year.

4/ GREEN SHOOTS

It's too soon to say, of course, whether the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme is succeeding in its aim of re-igniting growth and inflation, but the coming week's flash purchasing manager index data will be scoured for clues to the state of play. According to a Reuters poll, activity is likely to have picked up in Germany in both manufacturing and services and the Ifo business climate index is seen rising as well. The picture in France is expected to be more mixed but the overall euro zone data is forecast to show more green shoots peeping through.

5/ SLOWER FLIGHT?

Emerging markets could see more buoyancy than in recent weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hints that it is still not heading quickly towards rate rises, ending the flight to potentially higher-yielding dollar assets. Turkey, Indonesia and South Africa are among the markets most vulnerable to a strong dollar luring capital away. Elsewhere, investors will be watching Ukraine as its finance minister visits London while trying to renegotiate its debt with bondholders.

* Israel rate decision March 23, Nigeria/Hungary March 24, Czech Republic March 25, S.Africa/Mexico/Philippines March 26 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; editing by Andrew Roche)