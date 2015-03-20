LONDON, March 20 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ WAR ON ALL FRONTS
The global currency war is hotting up. U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said after the central bank's latest policy
meeting that the strong dollar was compressing inflation, making
clear how important the greenback is to when rates might rise.
This in the second week of a 1 trillion euro bond-buying
programme from the European Central Bank. Other central banks,
meanwhile, from Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden and Britain, are
trying to keep their currencies from strengthening as the euro
weakens. Key to when the next shots are fired will be how the
market's views of the Fed outlook develops. For now, at least,
traders are having to be patient and live with more volatility.
* Fed bows to market's more dovish view of soaring dollar
* Swedish central bank goes "all-in" against inflation
* Bank of England flags risk of further upward pressure in
sterling
* U.S. firms use cheap euros to access dollars, but window
closing
2/ GREECE
After a torrid couple of months for Greek markets, investors
are eager to see if prime minister Alexis Tsipras will deliver
on the reform pledges needed to unlock much-needed bailout
funding. With deposits flowing out of Greek banks, and the
government poised to run out of money in the coming weeks, the
stakes have never been higher. Greek bank stocks have crashed
near record lows and bond markets show the government would pay
more than 20 percent interest for a two-year loan. Tsipras will
make a much-anticipated visit to paymaster Germany on Monday to
meet Chancellor Angela Merkel.
* Greek PM assures EU creditors reforms coming to unlock
cash
* With euro zone bonds, going long is better than going
south
* ECB's money printing may stymie cash generators
* Bond scarcity in repo markets signals ECB QE distortions
3/ DIVERGING EARNINGS
Beyond the divergence in the trajectories of U.S. and
European monetary policies, there is another growing divergence
shaping up on the market: the earnings trend. While profit
forecasts for euro zone companies are starting the reflect the
benefits of a much lower single currency, analysts are trimming
their estimates for U.S. earnings growth, with some already
seeing negative growth for 2015. This will have major
consequences on the two markets' valuation metrics and should
prompt further investment inflows into European equities, which
have seen $42 billion of fresh money since the start of the
year.
* Hungry investors scour leftovers of European stock rally
* Investors boost French equity holdings as government
launches reforms
* Single country ETFs burgeon amid pricing, currency
concerns
4/ GREEN SHOOTS
It's too soon to say, of course, whether the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme is succeeding in its aim of
re-igniting growth and inflation, but the coming week's flash
purchasing manager index data will be scoured for clues to the
state of play. According to a Reuters poll, activity is likely
to have picked up in Germany in both manufacturing and services
and the Ifo business climate index is seen rising as well. The
picture in France is expected to be more mixed but the overall
euro zone data is forecast to show more green shoots peeping
through.
* German exports post biggest drop in five months in Jan
* ECB QE won't revive euro zone growth, warns S&P
* Euro zone PMI data due March 24, German Ifo due March 25
5/ SLOWER FLIGHT?
Emerging markets could see more buoyancy than in recent
weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hints that it is still
not heading quickly towards rate rises, ending the flight to
potentially higher-yielding dollar assets. Turkey, Indonesia and
South Africa are among the markets most vulnerable to a strong
dollar luring capital away. Elsewhere, investors will be
watching Ukraine as its finance minister visits London while
trying to renegotiate its debt with bondholders.
* All Ukraine creditors, not just bondholders, must
restructure - IIF
* South Africa's current account deficit narrows, capital
outflows still a risk
* Israel rate decision March 23, Nigeria/Hungary March 24,
Czech Republic March 25, S.Africa/Mexico/Philippines March 26
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; editing by Andrew Roche)