LONDON, April 2 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ DOWN TO THE WIRE

Greece's negotiations with its European creditors continue as public coffers in Athens run low. Discussions on the reforms Greece needs to push through to secure vital cash to meet upcoming debt obligations have so far failed to break the deadlock. Brussels and Berlin are adamant that previous agreements need to be fulfilled. A T-bill sale expected to be scheduled for April 8 will be closely watched and it is likely that Athens will need to convince some wary foreign investors to take part in the auction to raise the funds that it needs and ease the pressure on its cash-hungry local banks, the usual buyers. It is hard to anticipate how it will all end, but a decision has to be taken soon.

2/ STRONG BONDS

The euro zone bond market has been acting strangely. Yields have hit new lows even as economic data came out better than expected. Investors are prepared to buy bonds both in good and bad times, because they know they can sell them on to the ECB as long as the yield remains above minus 20 basis points. Whether long-term yields hit the floor set by the ECB's deposit rate is going to be decided by a battle between quantitative easing and the strength of Europe's recovery. If the recovery fizzles out, the 1 1/2-year quantitative easing programme that started less than a month ago may reach its limits well before it is due to end.

3/ UKRAINE PRESSURE

Pressure is mounting on Ukraine to get its restructuring talks under way. Kiev says it is set to start negotiations with its creditors once they have formed a committee. Meanwhile creditors have said Ukraine has yet to send restructuring proposals. Kiev wants a deal in place by end-May, before the International Monetary Fund carries out its June review as part of a $40 billion bailout approved last month. Kiev's private creditors must contribute $15.3 billion, the IMF has told Kiev.

4/ OVERHEATING?

European equities are set to match their U.S. counterparts in valuation terms for the first time since 2002. This is more than just a signal to touch off a debate about whether the euro zone rally has gone too far or is overheating. Companies that have announced merger plans or are preparing tie-ups may find they have a harder case to make price-wise - despite a clear recovery in M&A volumes there have been signs of difficulties over the Holcim-Lafarge deal, while Kingfisher ended up having to abandon its own bid for France's Mr Bricolage. Firms are already having to prepare for a renewed assault from activist investors eager to extract more cash in an era of QE and investor yield-hunting. They may also find it tricky to match perceived heady valuations with their own plans to keep those valuations going in the long run.

5/ ELECTION COUNTDOWN

As the most closely-fought UK election campaign in decades enters its final month, investors are likely to become increasingly jittery about sterling. Even if economic data comes in better than expected, there is likely to be little appetite for the currency as political risks weigh. With opinion polls pointing to no clear majority for any party, the price of one-month implied volatility is likely to spike as traders hedge themselves against big swings in the exchange rate until the days after the election, as parties scramble to form a coalition government. The added uncertainty of a possible referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, promised by the ruling Conservative party if it is returned to power, is only making investors more nervous.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)