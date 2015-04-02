LONDON, April 2 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to
them.
1/ DOWN TO THE WIRE
Greece's negotiations with its European creditors continue
as public coffers in Athens run low. Discussions on the reforms
Greece needs to push through to secure vital cash to meet
upcoming debt obligations have so far failed to break the
deadlock. Brussels and Berlin are adamant that previous
agreements need to be fulfilled. A T-bill sale expected to be
scheduled for April 8 will be closely watched and it is likely
that Athens will need to convince some wary foreign investors to
take part in the auction to raise the funds that it needs and
ease the pressure on its cash-hungry local banks, the usual
buyers. It is hard to anticipate how it will all end, but a
decision has to be taken soon.
* Greece sends updated reforms, pledges to pay IMF on time
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Greece comes kicking and screaming to reform
table
* Greece plans 6-month T-bill sale on April 8
2/ STRONG BONDS
The euro zone bond market has been acting strangely. Yields
have hit new lows even as economic data came out better than
expected. Investors are prepared to buy bonds both in good and
bad times, because they know they can sell them on to the ECB as
long as the yield remains above minus 20 basis points. Whether
long-term yields hit the floor set by the ECB's deposit rate is
going to be decided by a battle between quantitative easing and
the strength of Europe's recovery. If the recovery fizzles out,
the 1 1/2-year quantitative easing programme that started less
than a month ago may reach its limits well before it is due to
end.
* Three weeks into ECB QE, markets begin taper talk
* ECB policymakers agree to "remain firm" in executing
bond-buy plan-minutes
* ECB says national central banks have flexibility on QE
bond loans
* Euro zone government bond issue calendar
3/ UKRAINE PRESSURE
Pressure is mounting on Ukraine to get its restructuring
talks under way. Kiev says it is set to start negotiations with
its creditors once they have formed a committee. Meanwhile
creditors have said Ukraine has yet to send restructuring
proposals. Kiev wants a deal in place by end-May, before the
International Monetary Fund carries out its June review as part
of a $40 billion bailout approved last month. Kiev's private
creditors must contribute $15.3 billion, the IMF has told Kiev.
* Ukraine to start debt talks once creditors form committee
- finance minister
* Seeking debt swap by end-May, Ukraine yet to propose
terms
* Ukraine government to list state-owned assets for
privatisation - economy minister
* Soros says ready to invest $1 bln in Ukraine if West helps
* India rate decision April 7, Croatia April 8, Serbia, Peru
April 9
4/ OVERHEATING?
European equities are set to match their U.S. counterparts
in valuation terms for the first time since 2002. This is more
than just a signal to touch off a debate about whether the euro
zone rally has gone too far or is overheating. Companies that
have announced merger plans or are preparing tie-ups may find
they have a harder case to make price-wise - despite a clear
recovery in M&A volumes there have been signs of difficulties
over the Holcim-Lafarge deal, while Kingfisher ended up having
to abandon its own bid for France's Mr Bricolage. Firms are
already having to prepare for a renewed assault from activist
investors eager to extract more cash in an era of QE and
investor yield-hunting. They may also find it tricky to match
perceived heady valuations with their own plans to keep those
valuations going in the long run.
* European stocks getting as expensive as U.S. shares
* European stocks seen climbing another 6 pct by end-2015
* Global investors cut cash to catch monetary easing wave
5/ ELECTION COUNTDOWN
As the most closely-fought UK election campaign in decades
enters its final month, investors are likely to become
increasingly jittery about sterling. Even if economic data comes
in better than expected, there is likely to be little appetite
for the currency as political risks weigh. With opinion polls
pointing to no clear majority for any party, the price of
one-month implied volatility is likely to spike as traders hedge
themselves against big swings in the exchange rate until the
days after the election, as parties scramble to form a coalition
government. The added uncertainty of a possible referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union, promised by the
ruling Conservative party if it is returned to power, is only
making investors more nervous.
* Latest stories on UK election
* UK financial markets watchdog to bare more teeth in
policing competition
* Bank of England rate decision April 9, Japan April 8,
Australia April 7
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)