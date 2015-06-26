LONDON, June 26 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ GREDGING CLOSER
Greece is set to dominate financial markets in the early
part of the coming week, whatever the outcome of the
seconds-to-midnight talks between Athens and its international
lenders. Greece has a Monday deadline for a 1.6 billion euro
debt repayment to the IMF. Financial markets have barely blinked
in the past week, even as the tension reached fever pitch and
the talks went down to the wire -- Greek stocks rose 14 percent
(their best week since 2008), German stocks rose 3.7 percent,
euro zone banks were up 6 percent and peripheral bond yield
spreads tightened. Whatever the outcome, more volatility is
likely in the coming week and it will be a test of the euro
zone's firewalls how long the rumbles last.
2/ DRYING UP
For many investors, liquidity has become their key
challenge. The coming week might be one of the worst in this
respect, with many banks preferring cash on their books around
the month-end. Depending how the Greece talks progress,
investors will either want to switch from German bond markets
into the periphery in case of a deal, or the reverse in case of
a breakdown that might pave the way for a Grexit. They might
struggle to do any of that at the desired price and the lack of
liquidity will exacerbate market moves. Any relief from a
last-minute Greek deal could prove short-lived for the euro with
the Federal Reserve/ECB monetary divergence story coming back
3/ COUNTDOWN
Beyond Greece, the coming week sees the release of May U.S.
jobs data, which may reinforce expectations that the first
Federal Reserve interest rate rise since 2006 is only months
away. Market expectations are that the Bank of England will not
be far behind the Fed and Governor Mark Carney delivers the
BoE's Financial Stability Report on Wednesday. The week begins
with the annual report of the Bank for International
Settlements.
4/ ON THE MOVE
Any relief from a last-minute Greek deal could prove
short-lived for the euro with the Federal Reserve/ECB monetary
divergence story coming back. Strong U.S. labour market numbers
would support the dollar. In the UK, another set of robust PMI
numbers would lift the pound to fresh seven-year highs against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies.
5/ FOREIGN SELLING?
Markets will be watching for the formation of a coalition
government in Turkey -- failure to do so could bring a fresh
bout of foreign selling of Turkish assets. The other emerging
market in focus is Ukraine, where bond prices are likely to
see-saw as talks get under way between creditors, Kiev and the
IMF. There are hopes the talks will bring some clarity on
whether the lender classes Russia's $3 billion bond as a
Eurobond that will be restructured or as a sovereign bilateral
loan. The bigger issue, of course, is Greece. Failure to reach a
creditor deal will spell turbulence, at least temporarily, for
central Europe and the Balkans.
