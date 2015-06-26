LONDON, June 26 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ GREDGING CLOSER

Greece is set to dominate financial markets in the early part of the coming week, whatever the outcome of the seconds-to-midnight talks between Athens and its international lenders. Greece has a Monday deadline for a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment to the IMF. Financial markets have barely blinked in the past week, even as the tension reached fever pitch and the talks went down to the wire -- Greek stocks rose 14 percent (their best week since 2008), German stocks rose 3.7 percent, euro zone banks were up 6 percent and peripheral bond yield spreads tightened. Whatever the outcome, more volatility is likely in the coming week and it will be a test of the euro zone's firewalls how long the rumbles last.

2/ DRYING UP

For many investors, liquidity has become their key challenge. The coming week might be one of the worst in this respect, with many banks preferring cash on their books around the month-end. Depending how the Greece talks progress, investors will either want to switch from German bond markets into the periphery in case of a deal, or the reverse in case of a breakdown that might pave the way for a Grexit. They might struggle to do any of that at the desired price and the lack of liquidity will exacerbate market moves. Any relief from a last-minute Greek deal could prove short-lived for the euro with the Federal Reserve/ECB monetary divergence story coming back

3/ COUNTDOWN

Beyond Greece, the coming week sees the release of May U.S. jobs data, which may reinforce expectations that the first Federal Reserve interest rate rise since 2006 is only months away. Market expectations are that the Bank of England will not be far behind the Fed and Governor Mark Carney delivers the BoE's Financial Stability Report on Wednesday. The week begins with the annual report of the Bank for International Settlements.

4/ ON THE MOVE

Any relief from a last-minute Greek deal could prove short-lived for the euro with the Federal Reserve/ECB monetary divergence story coming back. Strong U.S. labour market numbers would support the dollar. In the UK, another set of robust PMI numbers would lift the pound to fresh seven-year highs against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

5/ FOREIGN SELLING?

Markets will be watching for the formation of a coalition government in Turkey -- failure to do so could bring a fresh bout of foreign selling of Turkish assets. The other emerging market in focus is Ukraine, where bond prices are likely to see-saw as talks get under way between creditors, Kiev and the IMF. There are hopes the talks will bring some clarity on whether the lender classes Russia's $3 billion bond as a Eurobond that will be restructured or as a sovereign bilateral loan. The bigger issue, of course, is Greece. Failure to reach a creditor deal will spell turbulence, at least temporarily, for central Europe and the Balkans.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)