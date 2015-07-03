(Corrects size of T-bill auction to 1.25 bln not 2 bln in 2nd theme)

LONDON, July 3 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ AGONY

Whatever the outcome of Greece's referendum, the highly indebted country's agony is likely to persist. The International Monetary Fund, one of Athens's three main creditors, has warned that, come what may, Greece will need a an extension of its loans and possibly a major debt write-off. That is bound to take a while. Even if Greeks vote "Yes", putting together a third bailout could take several weeks, EU officials have warned.

2/ BILLS MOUNT UP

Greek T-bill auctions have so far not merited much attention from investors. Domestic banks have stepped in to plug any gaps resulting from foreign investors' refusal to roll over their Greek Treasury bills. Wednesday's 1.25 billion-euro T-bill sale will be the first post-referendum test of the country's ability to find domestic funds to meet 2 billion euros of debt maturing two days later. The banks only have a liquidity cushion of 1 billion euros until Monday, after which they will run dry unless the European Central Bank raises its emergency injections. The ECB's decision and how quickly it can make it in turn depend on the outcome of Sunday's plebiscite. Failure to roll over the T-bills could further complicate the banks' access to the ECB's emergency liquidity lifeline that has kept them running as the crisis has worsened.

3/ TOO STRONG?

Sub-par U.S. jobs data before the Independence Day holiday hit the dollar and helped lift sterling off a two-week low against the U.S. currency. The Bank of England is widely seen as the central bank most likely to follow the Fed and raise interest rates in the coming months. One barrier may be the pound's relative strength, which has been blamed for a slowing in British manufacturing growth. In the coming week, the recently elected Conservative government will produce its first budget, with finance minister George Osborne likely to press ahead with spending cuts in a bid to move faster towards his goal of achieving a budget surplus within three years.

4/ EARNINGS SEASON

Alcoa will kick off the second-quarter U.S. earnings season in the coming week. The reporting season is not expected to bring much in the way of good news, with earnings forecast to fall some 4 percent, underlining the weakening outlook for the S&P 500 as it teeters near record highs. Bearish analysts might be surprised, of course: Q1 turned out to be better than dismal forecasts and Q2 could certainly surprise to the upside as well. But the dollar is still up some 12 percent year-on-year - even if much of the rise hit in Q1 rather than Q2 - and the lifeblood of the U.S. equity market still remains corporate cash spending on buybacks. Barclays strategists recommend buying internationally exposed companies and those that frequently announce buybacks.

5/ CHINA CRACKS

After Shanghai's 12 percent fall this week, the equity index is 30 percent below mid-June highs, shrugging off all efforts by the authorities to halt the slide. The key questions are whether the market will stabilise after three weeks of losses and, if not, will the weakness spread to broader Asian markets. Trillions of yuan have been wiped off the index, several times the annual GDP of Greece, which will be the other market in focus for emerging market investors. Greece's Sunday referendum on creditor bailout proposals may lead to considerable volatility in central Europe, particularly if the result is a 'No'. Balkan states, with trade and banking links to Greece, will be worst hit, but the more liquid markets of Poland and Hungary will also suffer.

* China economic indicator diary