LONDON Oct 9 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ UP, UP AND AWAY Evidence of just how worried Fed policymakers were about a global economic slowdown have made a rise in U.S. interest rates this year look even less likely. That, in turn has excited the equity bulls, who see a chance to make some money in the last quarter of a tough year, and put stocks on course for their biggest weekly rally in four years. Brent crude had its best week since 2009. Not so great for the dollar, but some respite for emerging markets. The worry must be, however, that the slowdown really takes hold and the world heads for a recession. In those circumstances, stock investors are unlikely to remain so chirpy.

2/ CHINA FOCUS

As far as growth worries are concerned, Chinese data is likely to take centre stage in the coming week. Trade data on Friday is the main event. Export figures will show the pace of factory activity while imports will demonstrate whether the world's top companies can still rely on the Chinese consumer. Inflation data for September follows a day later. Also on the data calendar is Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index. Europe's biggest economy appears to be slowing, after a sharp fall in industrial output and the biggest drop in exports since the height of the global financial crisis.

3/ IS 0.5 THE NEW ZERO?

In Europe, Mario Draghi is contemplating extending the ECB's trillion euro money-printing programme to provide more stimulus for a stagnating economy where prices are dipping. In the United States, Janet Yellen is taking her time on deciding whether to increase interest rates as the impact from China's slowdown warrants "caution". In a loose-for-longer monetary policy environment bond yields should fall. In fact, German yields have risen about 10 basis points in the past week as it has become clear to investors that the air is getting thinner when Bunds try to break below 0.50 percent. The memory of double-digit losses in May, when yields went from near zero to around 1 percent in a move sparked by a temporary uptick in inflation, lingers. Investors are reluctant to go back there so soon.

4/ SUFFERING BANKS

The U.S. third-quarter earnings season is under way and the spotlight falls in the coming week on U.S. banks, with JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs all due to report. Some banks have already warned that investment banking revenues are likely to fall compared with a year earlier.

5/ SURGING EMERGING

After the best week since 2011 for emerging market shares and a ripper for many of the currencies that have long been in the dog house, the question is whether they are going to be able to sustain the rally or if it's just temporary relief that the Fed has backed away from an interest rate rise again.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)