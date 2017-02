LONDON, Sept 14 Tin prices rose to a 4-1/2 month high on Friday, tracking gains across base metals after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a new round of aggressive stimulus that investors hoped would help bolster demand for industrial metals.

Benchmark tin on the London Metal Exchange rose to its highest level since early May at $21,500 at 0914 GMT, up more than 5 percent from a close of $20,350 on Thursday. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)