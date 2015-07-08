BRIEF-Atossa Genetics prices $4 mln public offering
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, July 8 The U.S. bond market's medium-term inflation expectation gauge held near its weakest level in six weeks early Wednesday as Greece's debt woes and the rout in Chinese stocks stoked concerns about global price growth.
The selling in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities persisted even as oil, copper and other commodity prices rebounded from sharp losses earlier this week.
The yield premium on regular U.S. five-year Treasury notes over five-year TIPS contracted to 1.61 percent, down 1 basis point from Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities held gains as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.