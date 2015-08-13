NEW YORK Aug 13 The U.S. bond market's gauge on inflation expectations briefly edged higher on Thursday as the latest figures on domestic retail data and export and import prices supported the view the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise rates this year.

The yield premium on regular 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last 1.64 percentage points, little changed from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July, compared with a 0.5 percent increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters. June's retail sales were revised up to show them unchanged instead of the previously reported 0.3 percent fall.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices in July fell 0.9 percent for their biggest decline in six months due largely to a drop in the cost of petroleum products and a strong dollar. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)