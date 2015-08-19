(Updates market action, adds background)

NEW YORK Aug 19 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected consumer price data and oil futures at 6-1/2-year lows supported the notion that inflation will not reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target any time soon.

Long-term inflation expectations as measured by the yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank to their weakest in seven months.

The drop in inflation expectations came ahead of the 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) release of the minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting as traders awaited clues on whether the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates by year-end.

Reduced confidence in domestic price growth could complicate a $16 billion auction of five-year TIPS on Thursday, analysts and traders said.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the government's broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent last month after advancing 0.3 percent in June, marking the sixth straight month of increases. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent gain in July.

The TIPS market briefly found footing as traders had second thoughts on the weakness of the latest CPI readings, which were due largely to the biggest drop in air fares since 1995.

TIPS' sell-off resumed, however, as U.S. energy futures slumped on a surprise increase in domestic crude inventory, stoking concerns of oversupply. Oil futures had slumped more than 4 percent to $40.75 a barrel by midday.

The yield premium or inflation breakeven rate on benchmark 10-year Treasuries note over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank 4 basis points to 1.56 percent, according to Tradeweb.

Shorter-dated TIPS breakeven rate slipped below 1 percent before stabilizing. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)