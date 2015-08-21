NEW YORK Aug 21 The U.S. bond market's gauge on inflation expectations in 10 years fell on Friday to its lowest since January as tumbling oil prices and disappointing data on China intensified worries about a protracted period of anemic price growth.

This long-term gauge of investors' inflation expectations as measured by the yield premium on a regular 10-year Treasuries notes over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities fell as low as 1.525 percent before inching up to 1.537 percent in late trading, according to Tradeweb.

On the week, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate fell 9 basis points.

Analysts said it is unclear when investors' outlook on inflation stabilizes given the fears from a renewed drop in oil and other commodity prices.

"It's like catching a falling knife. I would wait until there's stability especially on commodities," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate and Investment Banking in New York.

U.S. crude futures settled at $40.45 a barrel, down 87 cents or 2.11 percent on the day, notching their longest weekly losing streak in almost three decades. They earlier traded below for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis.

Falling oil prices, together with a strong dollar, will likely feed persistent concerns about weak price growth among Federal Reserve policy-makers who traders speculate would decide whether raise interest rates by year-end, analysts said.

"Moreover, some members continued to see downside risks to inflation from the possibility of further dollar appreciation and declines in commodity prices," the Federal Reserve's minutes on its July 28-29 policy meeting released on Wednesday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Grant McCool)