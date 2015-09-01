NEW YORK, Sept 1 The U.S. bond market's gauge of
inflation expectations fell on Tuesday with weaker oil prices in
the wake of disappointing Chinese manufacturing data that
revived anxiety about a slowing global economy.
U.S. crude futures fell $2 or 4 percent to $47.18 a
barrel in early trading, halving Monday's gains tied to news of
lower domestic output.
A renewed drop in energy costs has raised concerns about its
dampening effect on overall U.S. price growth as Federal Reserve
policy-makers have been wary that inflation has remained far
below the central bank's 2 percent target.
The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities contracted to 1.61 percentage points,
2 basis points tighter than Monday, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate hit a two-week
peak of 1.64 percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)