NEW YORK Nov 16 Breakeven rates on U.S.
inflation-protected Treasuries, which gauge investors'
inflation expectations, fell further on Wednesday after data on
consumer prices showed inflationary pressures remain tame.
The Consumer Price Index, the government's broadest
inflation gauge, dipped 0.1 percent in October. Economists had
expected the index of total prices would be flat last month
after rising 0.3 percent in September. See [ID:nOAT004904]
"The headline and core numbers show deceleration across all
categories," said Robert Brusca, chief economist at Fact and
Opinion Economics in New York.
The breakeven rate, or spread between the yield on 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and the yield on
10-year benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, was last quoted at
1.98 percent, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close,
according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year breakeven rate was at its lowest level since
Oct 20.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)