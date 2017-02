(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to headlines or text)

NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. TIPS breakeven rates, which gauge investors' inflation expectations, held steady at lower levels on Wednesday after data on consumer prices showed inflationary pressure remains tame.

The breakven rate, or spread between the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and the yield on 10-year benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, was last quoted at 2.00 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday's close, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)