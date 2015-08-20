NEW YORK Aug 20 The U.S. bond market's gauge on medium-term inflation expectations fell below 1 percentage point on Thursday as U.S. oil futures slipped near $40 a barrel on worries about oversupply and sluggish demand.

The decline in the yield premium on regular five-year Treasuries notes over five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities came in advance of a $16 billion auction of five-year TIPS supply at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) .

The yield spread or inflation breakeven rate between a five-year TIPS issue due April 2019 and comparable five-year Treasuries was last 0.99 percentage point, 3 basis points tighter than late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

U.S. crude futures fell as low as $40.21 a barrel before rebounding to $40.95, up 15 cents from Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)