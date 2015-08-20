(Corrects in first paragraph and headline to say TIPS prices rose but lag Treasuries, rather than prices fell)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Aug 20 Prices on U.S. inflation bonds rose on Thursday but lagged regular Treasuries due to worries that sluggish global growth would reduce demand for oil and other commodities, stoking a fresh round of downward pressure on prices.

Treasuries Inflation Protected Securities recovered much of their initial losses following record investor demand at a $16 billion sale of an older five-year TIPS issue.

"There's a lot of pain in the global inflation market right now," TD Securities interest rate strategist Gennadiy Goldberg said.

Barclays' global inflation-linked bond index has fallen 0.48 percent so far in August, while its global Treasury index has been little changed on the month.

Earlier Thursday, medium-term U.S. inflation expectations fell below 1 percentage point to their lowest level since January as U.S. oil futures slipped near $40 a barrel on worries about oversupply and sluggish demand.

This gauge of investors' inflation expectations in five years as measured by the yield premium on a regular five-year Treasuries notes over five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities due April 2019, fell as low as 0.96 percent before climbing back above 1 percent, according to Tradeweb.

U.S. crude futures hit a 6-1/2-year low of $40.21 a barrel, before settling up 34 cents or 0.83 percent at $41.14.

The TIPS market enjoyed a respite from its recent rout after robust investor demand at the latest five-year TIPS auction, which Nomura Securities analysts said in a note "shows that value investors are potentially coming back in."

Prices of the iShares TIPS exchange traded fund turned positive, erasing their earlier losses in reaction to the strong auction results. They last traded up 0.2 percent at $112.03 a share.

Still TIPS lagged regular Treasuries on Thursday as TIPS yields fell less than nominal yields.

The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries over 10-year TIPS was last 1.57 percent, 0.3 basis point smaller than late on Wednesday. It contracted to 1.54 percent earlier which was the tightest since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon, Bernard Orr)