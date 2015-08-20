(Corrects in first paragraph and headline to say TIPS prices
rose but lag Treasuries, rather than prices fell)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Aug 20 Prices on U.S. inflation bonds
rose on Thursday but lagged regular Treasuries due to worries
that sluggish global growth would reduce demand for oil and
other commodities, stoking a fresh round of downward pressure on
prices.
Treasuries Inflation Protected Securities recovered much of
their initial losses following record investor demand at a $16
billion sale of an older five-year TIPS issue.
"There's a lot of pain in the global inflation market right
now," TD Securities interest rate strategist Gennadiy Goldberg
said.
Barclays' global inflation-linked bond index has fallen 0.48
percent so far in August, while its global Treasury index has
been little changed on the month.
Earlier Thursday, medium-term U.S. inflation expectations
fell below 1 percentage point to their lowest level since
January as U.S. oil futures slipped near $40 a barrel on worries
about oversupply and sluggish demand.
This gauge of investors' inflation expectations in five
years as measured by the yield premium on a regular five-year
Treasuries notes over five-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities due April 2019, fell as low
as 0.96 percent before climbing back above 1 percent, according
to Tradeweb.
U.S. crude futures hit a 6-1/2-year low of $40.21 a barrel,
before settling up 34 cents or 0.83 percent at $41.14.
The TIPS market enjoyed a respite from its recent rout after
robust investor demand at the latest five-year TIPS auction,
which Nomura Securities analysts said in a note "shows that
value investors are potentially coming back in."
Prices of the iShares TIPS exchange traded fund turned
positive, erasing their earlier losses in reaction to the strong
auction results. They last traded up 0.2 percent at $112.03 a
share.
Still TIPS lagged regular Treasuries on Thursday as TIPS
yields fell less than nominal yields.
The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries
over 10-year TIPS was last 1.57 percent, 0.3 basis
point smaller than late on Wednesday. It contracted to 1.54
percent earlier which was the tightest since January.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon, Bernard Orr)