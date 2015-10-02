NEW YORK Oct 2 The U.S. bond market's gauge on
investors' inflation expectations fell on Friday as domestic
payrolls data in showed wage growth stalled in September,
reviving worries about weak inflation derailing the U.S.
economic recovery.
The Labor Department said average hourly earnings were
unchanged from August, falling short of the 0.2 percent gain
forecast among economists polled by Reuters, slowing its
year-over-year increase to 2.2 percent.
The yield spread between benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities contracted to 1.45 percentage points,
nearly 1 basis point tighter than late on Thursday, according to
Tradeweb.
This barometer on investors' inflation outlook in 10 years
was above the 1.40 percentage points set on Monday, which was
the lowest since April 2009.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)