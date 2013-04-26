* DAX 30 firms boost sales outside Europe 15 pct in 2012

* Yen's sharp fall set to challenge German export gains

* Impact to become clear over the next 6-9 months

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, April 26 Germany's giant exporters face a new challenge from Japanese rivals after the yen's sharp fall against the euro, leaving investors with a tough ask to pick winners in the currency bloc's powerhouse economy.

A 30 percent drop in the yen against the euro since mid-2012, with a large part of that fall coming after Japan unveiled radical measures to boost its economy on April 4, should make Japanese exports cheaper and marks a big shift for Germany, the world's second largest exporter after China.

Exports accounted for 41.5 percent of Germany gross domestic product in 2012, up from 20.8 percent in 1992, according to the Federal Statistics Office, so any deterioration in competitiveness could be very significant.

For international investors, the risks are focused on the 30 companies in Germany's main share index, the DAX - Europe's top-performing index last year. In 2012 DAX-listed firms generated around 75 percent of their sales from outside the country, according to an analysis by accounting and consultancy firm Ernst and Young.

Sales growth outside Germany and Europe is also the fastest growing source of revenue for DAX-listed firms, rising 15 percent last year compared with growth in sales by these companies to the rest of Europe of just 6 percent.

Japan - the world's fourth-ranked exporter - is often Germany's main competitor for these sales, and the major battle grounds for future export growth are the fast-growing countries of the emerging world.

"This isn't about what happens to Japanese sales in Germany or German sales to Japan. It's about who is going to take what share of the prize emerging markets," said Simon Edelsten, Global equity fund manager at Artemis.

"These currency moves make a very big difference as to how much of the cake you get," he said.

Both Germany and Japan are major exporters of motor vehicles, industrial machinery, and electronics, according to the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics Database.

Nearly half of German exports are made up of machinery and transport equipment, while these goods account for around 58 percent of Japanese exports, the database shows.

But after this, the countries' profiles begin to diverge. While North America is a major export market for both countries, Germany also sells heavily to the rest of Europe. DAX-listed firms earn one third of their revenues from other European countries, the Ernst & Young study found.

For Japan, the focus is more on East Asia, where the impact of yen weakness falls most heavily on neighbouring South Korea.

Another big distinction analysts point to is in the quality and specialist nature of the high-tech products both Germany and Japan produce, so currency moves alone will not decide the winners.

JAPAN RESPONSE EYED

However, price does play a big role and investors are on the look-out for any clues to how Japanese firms will respond.

"Japanese companies have to decide whether to use the benefit to increase their market share or increase their profit margins," Didier Saint-Georges, a member of the investment committee at French fund manager Carmignac Gestion said.

Depending on what they choose to do, companies that have their cost base in Europe could come under pressure, he said.

"We are looking at German companies we own in our funds and we're trying to see where there could be competition on prices," Saint-Georges said.

On the other hand, should Japanese firms choose to use the currency gains to increase margins and, with it, returns to shareholders, this could further boost Japan's domestic economy, and German firms could benefit from the extra demand this creates.

BEEN THERE BEFORE

History suggests investors should be cautious about jumping to any conclusion about the impact of the currency shift.

About 10 years ago, Japan first tried sharply increasing the amount of liquidity in its banking system to break the stranglehold of deflation which has gripped its economy for decades.

Dan Morris, a strategist at JPMorgan Investment Management, has estimated those measures increased the money base in Japan between 2001 and 2005 by 1.7 times, compared with a doubling of its size that the BOJ estimates its latest plan will deliver.

"If you look at what happened then you had a depreciation of yen but it recovered, and you had an initial outperformance of (Japanese) stocks but they then underperformed," Morris said.

His advice to investors is to wait to see if Japan's government follows up the BOJ's move with structural reforms of the economy need to sustain any boost from monetary policy.

"A long-term asset reallocation on the basis of this latest plan is definitely premature," he said.

And investors have time to decide.

Typically it can take six to nine months for currency moves to flow through into export data so any currency effect, especially from the Bank of Japan's April 4 decision to inject $1.4 trillion into the banking system, is still some way off.

"It won't be until the summer that any picture will emerge on the size of any adverse effects of the yen's falls," said Ben May, a European economist at Capital Economics. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)