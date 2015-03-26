LONDON, March 26 Financial markets body the ACI launched a new online learning portal for dealers on Thursday, aiming to cash in on the banking sector's move to show that employees are well-versed in rules preventing market misconduct.

The ACI Financial Markets Association has been at the centre of the push globally to harden up rules on market conduct after two years of scandal over alleged manipulation of currency markets by traders.

Its "Model Code" of dealer conduct is formally recognised by a number of central banks and was included in a joint document agreed by all of the major monetary authorities this month in an effort to unify conduct rules globally.

The ACI said its new e-Learning Annual Certification (ELAC) Portal will help traders comply with the code, which includes guidance on "last look" practices, high frequency trading and advice on best practice during times of extreme market volatility.

"The ELAC Portal will allow members to test their knowledge of the Model Code and benefit from interactive scenarios to demonstrate how the conduct rules can be applied in a variety of situations," said Marshall Bailey, President of the ACI.

"Measuring and monitoring progress is central to behavioural change and the ELAC Portal is designed to ensure any knowledge or conduct gaps are swiftly addressed by supervisors." (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)