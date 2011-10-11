UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 11 Tradeweb said on Tuesday it has expanded its Dealerweb division by buying the brokerage assets of Rafferty Capital Markets, a New York-based registered broker-dealer.
Along with a planned launch of an electronic inter-dealer trading platform for U.S. Treasuries later this year, the purchase is part of an ongoing plan to expand Dealerweb, Tradeweb's inter-dealer division. The firm purchased the brokerage firm Hilliard Farber & Co, Inc in 2008.
Rafferty Capital Markets, LLC is the trading and brokerage arm of Rafferty Holdings, LLC, a privately owned firm established in 1987.
After the acquisition, the brokerage desks for U.S. Treasuries, U.S. agencies, mortgages, repo, corporate bonds, taxable municipal bonds and the J.J. Kenny Drake tax-exempt municipal bond brokerage group will join Tradeweb's Dealerweb division.
The combination would create a voice/electronic trading platform for off-the-run U.S. Treasuries, expected to launch later this year, Tradeweb said. (Editing by Dan Grebler)
