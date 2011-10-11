NEW YORK Oct 11 Tradeweb said on Tuesday it has expanded its Dealerweb division by buying the brokerage assets of Rafferty Capital Markets, a New York-based registered broker-dealer.

Along with a planned launch of an electronic inter-dealer trading platform for U.S. Treasuries later this year, the purchase is part of an ongoing plan to expand Dealerweb, Tradeweb's inter-dealer division. The firm purchased the brokerage firm Hilliard Farber & Co, Inc in 2008.

Rafferty Capital Markets, LLC is the trading and brokerage arm of Rafferty Holdings, LLC, a privately owned firm established in 1987.

After the acquisition, the brokerage desks for U.S. Treasuries, U.S. agencies, mortgages, repo, corporate bonds, taxable municipal bonds and the J.J. Kenny Drake tax-exempt municipal bond brokerage group will join Tradeweb's Dealerweb division.

The combination would create a voice/electronic trading platform for off-the-run U.S. Treasuries, expected to launch later this year, Tradeweb said. (Editing by Dan Grebler)