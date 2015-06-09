By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 China offers better growth
prospects for stock and derivatives exchanges as making money in
mature western markets becomes tougher due to overcapacity, top
bourse officials said on Tuesday.
"Clients are really trying to get access to Asia and China
right now," Jeff Sprecher, chairman and CEO of the
Intercontinental Exchange, told the IDX derivatives
conference in London.
Chinese capital flows were already phenomenal and would
increase as the regulatory burdens came down, said Sprecher
whose company runs the New York Stock Exchange and one of
Europe's top derivatives exchanges.
While western bourses vie for a slice of the Chinese market,
a stock trading "bridge" between its mainland and Hong Kong
markets had already been opened by local operators.
"China is growing like crazy... It's true, everybody needs a
China strategy," said Garry Jones, co-head of global markets at
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX).
China is set to have a bigger middle class than the whole of
the European Union by 2020, he added.
Singapore Exchange President Muthukrishnan
Ramaswami said competition in mature economies would focus on
price rather than on new infrastructure or shifts in markets and
services.
Deutsche Boerse is teaming up with the Shanghai
Exchange and Andreas Preuss, CEO of Deutsche Boerse's Eurex
derivatives unit, said he was certain it would become a powerful
channel for tapping liquidity from mainland China.
The German exchange is building up a footprint in Singapore,
but Jones suggested that Deutsche Boerse had catching up to do
in Asia as HKEX already has a market capitalisation of almost
three times that of its German rival.
"We might even buy you before lunchtime," Jones quipped.
But Sprecher said there were still opportunities for growth
in the west such as helping customers make sense of the massive
amounts of data reported to regulators, and piecing together
framgemented markets.
Innovation and developing the retail market for derivatives
well were also other growth areas, Preuss said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)